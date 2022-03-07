news, local-news, news

BATHURST Showgirl, Laura Van Uum's run for the 2021 Royal Easter Showgirl has come to end after she narrowly missed out on selection in the zone finals on the weekend. Ms Van Uum travelled to Condobolin on Saturday night along with 19 other finalists, of which three were selected to progress through to the finals of the Sydney Royal Showgirl competition. While narrowly missing out on selection, Ms Van Uum did the city proud and said she was delighted to have even made it to the zone finals, one of the final stages of the competition. As part of the judging on Saturday, she said she had lunch and and an interview with the judges followed by another session on stage at the evening dinner, speaking in front of the crowd who had travelled especially for the event. She said the experience "was amazing" and wouldn't swap it for the world. "To get that far I felt was quite an achievement," she said. She said the entrants were vying for one spot to represent 192 shows. "And our zone is the biggest one, three girls were selected, entrants from Cowra, Peak Hill and Bourke, they will now all go on to Sydney." She said she had learned so much from the experience. "The professional and personal development has been amazing. "The whole program encourages young women to find their own passion and purpose, where they can give back to the community and have the most impact," she said. Ms Van Uum said as part of the competition she spent a weekend in Dubbo learning about professional development, skills she utilised this weekend. She said, winner or not, all the entrants have gained new motivation to go back into their communities and get involved, making a difference wherever they can. She encouraged young women to get involved in this year's Royal Bathurst Showgirl competition, which is now open for entries. "No matter who you are you will benefit from being part of the competition, and really there is nothing better than representing your community. "It has been nothing but a great experience for me," she said. She also thanked the members of the Bathurst show society who travelled to Condobolin to support her on Saturday.

