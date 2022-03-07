sport, local-sport,

EVER since The Mustang won at Bathurst in January of 2021 the Bernie Hewitt-trained gelding had been knocking on the door of a Menangle victory. On repeated visits to the Sydney track he would regularly feature in the finish without getting the spoils, and he came runner-up on five occasions in pursuit of that first Menangle success. That search finally came to an end in the Bubba Gump Pest Control Pace (1,609 metres) when The Mustang ($6, Doug Hewitt) raced up to favourite Captain Crusader ($3, Will Rixon) on the run for home and went on to win by 1.2m. Carlas Mach and Crunch Time raced at the front when the field settled, and they set a hot tempo early with an opening quarter of 25.8. That pace took a toll on the pair and they faded out of the hunt on the run for home to leave wide finishers Captain Crusader and The Mustang to fight it out. Captain Crusader held a slight lead at the 100m mark but there was no slowing down the Hewitt father-son combination and their consistent pacer. It was a stunning way to break the Menangle hoodoo as well, coming in a new career best mile rate of 1:49.3. Winning trainer Hewitt said it was a treat to see his runner get the job done at Sydney for the first time. "We were hoping that there would be a bit of speed on because once he'd drawn 10 he was out of the draw. It worked out pretty good when they went along up front. That made it a lot easier to get into the race," he said. "He's been racing very consistently and didn't have much luck there a few weeks ago. He let up and got hammered in front. A good mare, Anntonia, beat him there. He's been around the mark for a while now and just needed the right sort of trip." Hewitt would like to see the gelding make the jump to Group racing again but in the short term has a valued country racing prize on his agenda. "I hope he gets to that level again. Obviously we'll continue to race down there for a while and look at a Queensland campaign with him during the winter," he said. "This week he's going to go to the cup at Young on Friday. The Young Cup is a bit of a time-honoured event and usually attracts a good field. It's a $30,000 race." Saturday's meeting was set to play host to the $1million Miracle Mile before rain brought the program to an early end. The Lagoon's Amanda Turnbull and Bundoran will now race in the Group 1 feature this Saturday night.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/9b44e306-6885-4d12-a543-5510644f0ac3.jpg/r144_82_1900_1074_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg