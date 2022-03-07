sport, local-sport,

He's won here before already and Jarred Brook continued to make Bathurst his home-away-from-home at the Bathurst Long Track Masters on Saturday. Arguably the best rider in Australia, Brook - who comes from the Queensland town of Gympie - claimed victory in the H class Pro 450cc, with an overall time of 1:48.056 across four laps to finish ahead of Tom Drane and Bathurst's Ben Grabham in second and third respectively. Brook's best lap was 25.564 seconds. Unfortunately a number of class finals were unable to be completed due to heavy rains that fell on the Saturday afternoon, affecting the quality of the track. Organisers had reserved Sunday in case of wet weather, however, due to the amount of rain, volunteers were unable to get onto the track to carry out the required repairs. READ MORE: That meant that the Bathurst Masters Unlimited and Long Track Sliders were washed out. Cheney also recorded the quickest lap in the class, in a time of 27.748 seconds. Kurri Kurri rider Cameron Dunker was the winner of the 250/125cc 13-16 years final in a time of 1:58.736 across his four laps, ahead of Lucas Quinn (1:58.831) and Cody Lewis (1:59.706) in second and third respectively. While he came second, Quinn recorded the fastest time in the class in a time of 28.199 seconds. Victory went to Corey and Thomas Banks in the final of the Dirt Track Sidecars in an overall time of 1:57.728, the duo almost five seconds quicker than Bradley Banks and Michael Vecchi in second. The two Banks boys also recorded the fastest lap in a time of 27.765 seconds. In was a Bathurst one-two finish in the Over 40 Years, with Ben Grabham (1:56.073) finishing ahead of Graham Cheney (1:57.449) in a tight finish. Grabham also recorded the fastest lap of the class in a time of 27.253 seconds, which was achieved on the first of his four laps. The 250cc 2 Stroke, Women's Open, 250cc 4 Stroke, Hooligan Twins and Long Track Slider Evo had no finals programed, the winners decided on cumulative points over four rounds. Harrison Voight won the 250cc 2 Stroke, Brooke Goulding won the Women's Open, Remmie Fyffe won the 250cc 4 Stroke, Kenny Angel won the Hooligan Twins and Jody Mason won the Long Track Slider Evo was won by Jody Mason. PRO 450 250cc 2-Stroke 250cc 4-stroke Hooligan Twins Unlimted 2-stroke Over 40s Unlimted Evolution Long Track Women's Dirt Track Sidecar Junior 125-250 13-16 years Junior 85-150 13-16 years Masters Shootout Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/f164ca74-827d-4892-b7f4-3209e84437df.JPG/r149_316_2827_1829_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg