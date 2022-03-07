Gympie's Jarred Brook wins Pro 450cc at Bathurst Long Track Masters
He's won here before already and Jarred Brook continued to make Bathurst his home-away-from-home at the Bathurst Long Track Masters on Saturday.
Arguably the best rider in Australia, Brook - who comes from the Queensland town of Gympie - claimed victory in the H class Pro 450cc, with an overall time of 1:48.056 across four laps to finish ahead of Tom Drane and Bathurst's Ben Grabham in second and third respectively.
Brook's best lap was 25.564 seconds.
Unfortunately a number of class finals were unable to be completed due to heavy rains that fell on the Saturday afternoon, affecting the quality of the track.
Organisers had reserved Sunday in case of wet weather, however, due to the amount of rain, volunteers were unable to get onto the track to carry out the required repairs.
That meant that the Bathurst Masters Unlimited and Long Track Sliders were washed out.
Cheney also recorded the quickest lap in the class, in a time of 27.748 seconds.
Kurri Kurri rider Cameron Dunker was the winner of the 250/125cc 13-16 years final in a time of 1:58.736 across his four laps, ahead of Lucas Quinn (1:58.831) and Cody Lewis (1:59.706) in second and third respectively.
While he came second, Quinn recorded the fastest time in the class in a time of 28.199 seconds.
Victory went to Corey and Thomas Banks in the final of the Dirt Track Sidecars in an overall time of 1:57.728, the duo almost five seconds quicker than Bradley Banks and Michael Vecchi in second.
The two Banks boys also recorded the fastest lap in a time of 27.765 seconds.
In was a Bathurst one-two finish in the Over 40 Years, with Ben Grabham (1:56.073) finishing ahead of Graham Cheney (1:57.449) in a tight finish.
Grabham also recorded the fastest lap of the class in a time of 27.253 seconds, which was achieved on the first of his four laps.
The 250cc 2 Stroke, Women's Open, 250cc 4 Stroke, Hooligan Twins and Long Track Slider Evo had no finals programed, the winners decided on cumulative points over four rounds.
Harrison Voight won the 250cc 2 Stroke, Brooke Goulding won the Women's Open, Remmie Fyffe won the 250cc 4 Stroke, Kenny Angel won the Hooligan Twins and Jody Mason won the Long Track Slider Evo was won by Jody Mason.
RESULTS:
PRO 450
- Jarred Bock (North Brisbane)
- Tom Drane (Forbes)
- Ben Grabham (Bathurst)
250cc 2-Stroke
- Harrison Voight (Gold Coast)
- Tom Edwards (Hunter)
- Rory Hutchinson (Forbes)
250cc 4-stroke
- Remmie Fyffe (Albury-Wodonga)
- Angus Hutchinson (Forbes)
- James Sawdy (Forbes)
Hooligan Twins
- Kenny Angel (Hunter)
- Damien Bombardiere (Penrith)
- Darren Saxon (Hunter)
Unlimted 2-stroke
- Graham Cheney (Canobolas)
- Tom Edwards (Hunter)
- Lee Hunter (Penrith)
Over 40s Unlimted
- Ben Grabham (Bathurst)
- Graham Cheney (Canobolas)
- Andrew Fleming (Cowra)
Evolution Long Track
- Jody Mason (Harley)
- Ricky Schafer (Tamworth)
- Christopher Steep (Penrith)
Women's
- Brooke Goulding (North Brisbane)
- Laura Saxon (Central Coast)
- Amy King (Coffs Harbour)
Dirt Track Sidecar
- Corey Banks/Tom Banks (ACT)
- Brad Banks/Michael Vecchi (Far South Coast)
- Matthew Siskovic/Lionel Cornwell (Bathurst)
Junior 125-250 13-16 years
- Cameron Dunker (Forbes)
- Lucas Quinn (Townsville)
- Cody Lewis (Central Coast)
Junior 85-150 13-16 years
- Beau Bailey (Cowra)
- Riley Nauta (North Brisbane)
- Noah Grabham (Cowra)
Masters Shootout
- SLIDER: Jordan Dall (Gunnedah)
- PRO 450: Tom Drane (Forbes)
- DIRT TRACK SLIDER: Corey Banks/Tom Banks (ACT)
- LONG TRACK SLIDER: Class abandoned because of heavy rain
- LONG TRACK SIDECAR: Class abandoned because of heavy rain
- BATHURST UNLIMITED: Class abandoned because of heavy rain
