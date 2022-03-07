sport, local-sport,

Newcastle's Michael Formosa has accepted the Bathurst Harness Racing Clubs invitation to be their 2022 Bathurst Gold Crown Honouree. In a tradition that dates back 32 years, the honouree is chosen for their lifelong contribution to the harness racing industry in general and, in particular, the Gold Crown Carnival. Formosa will be formally inducted into the ranks of Gold Crown Honourees at a prestigious Mayoral Dinner which is one of the social highlights of the ten day long harness racing festival. Former Honourees have included Tony and Steve Turnbull, Mick Lombardo, Chris Alford, Bernie Hewitt, Kevin Newman, Brian Hancock and Jack Honan. "When you look at the list of past Honourees I am sure most people will understand that I feel both honoured and humbled to be chosen," Formosa said. "When the Bathurst Harness Racing Club secretary Danny Dwyer first asked me to accept the club's nomination as honouree I was in shock but now I feel just so proud to be chosen." Bathurst Harness Racing Club President Laurie Clifford was delighted to learn that Formosa had accepted the Clubs nomination. "Michael Formosa is one of the unsung heroes of our industry and a wonderful supporter of our Carnival," Clifford said. "He has driven in nine finals on our big night and won the Gold Crown twice (Ultimate Art 2012 and Shadow Runner 2015) and the Gold Chalice once (Ultimate Art 2013). "He has also had over 7000 race drives for 1178 wins and nearly 2000 placings. "As a trainer, he has won well over 800 races from just over 5000 starts - so you can see why Michael Formosa is a more than worthy addition to the ranks of the Bathurst Gold Crown Honourees."

