Monday marked a momentous occasion for West Bathurst Preschool as they welcomed families back into the facility for the first time in nearly two years. While COVID-19 may not be completely at the endemic stage just yet, the staff at the preschool felt the situation had reached the point where they could comfortably invite parents and carers back into the building for pick-up and drop-off duties. West Bathurst Preschool director Vanessa Miller said it was relieving to finally be able to welcome families back to the facility, as they play a vital role in not only the welfare of their children, but the preschool's community. READ ALSO: Kylie Shead announced as the new executive director of Arts OutWest "It's been two years since we've welcomed families into the services, mainly because we've been extra careful about COVID-19 management, especially considering we're working with children who aren't immunised," Ms Miller said. "There was a week-long interim period last year when we felt it was safe to operate normally again, but then Omicron hit, and we had to wind it back again." Ms Miller said the preschool is continuing to take a careful approach around COVID, with many educators continuing to wear masks and observe strict COVID-safe protocol. READ ALSO: Bathurst Long Track Masters delivers region an economic boost "There's a public health order requiring all early childhood educators to be double vaccinated and to receive their booster shot as soon as applicable, so we're ensuring all staff are on top of it," she said. "But many of our staff are choosing to wear masks still, and we're strongly supporting those who choose to do so, as viruses can spread really quickly among young children." Ms Miller said families play a vital role at the facility through communication and working in partnership with educators to ensure optimum early learning outcomes for their children. READ ALSO: Nine industrial units proposed for Michigan Road, Kelso "With the community as a whole now getting back into some form of normality, it's given us and our families plenty of confidence to operate closer to normal again," she said. "We're still being careful, but things are certainly more promising now."

