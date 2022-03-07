community,

AS a councillor, businesswoman and mother, Kirralee Burke is proof that women can do it all, and then some. However, she admits that it can be a challenge to juggle everything and there are days where she just can't. It's that refreshing admission that makes her a great role model for women. As the Western Advocate spoke to her for International Women's Day, she was honest about adjusting to the added responsibility of being a councillor. "Last week I wasn't balancing it, I wasn't juggling it very well at all," she said. "The baby got sent home from daycare with hand, foot and mouth, and I just had to call on my community. My partner Adam was working out of town, and that's the challenge with being the person that things fall back on as mum. "Last week was very hard and the juggle isn't easy. I wouldn't necessarily call myself a superwoman, I'm just like anybody else." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Laura narrowly misses out in zone finals, but still shines for Bathurst Importantly, she said she tries to be gentle with herself, and that it was important for women to be open when they are finding it tough to manage . "Things are allowed to be tough and I think if we keep on opening up those conversations, people might gain the bravery to say, 'I can do that, too'. You don't have to be on top of everything all the time," Cr Burke said. With experience and advice like that, it is clear young women in Bathurst have a great representative. They can also be inspired by Cr Marg Hogan, who Cr Burke said has been "hugely supportive of me" since they joined council in December. The two formed a quick friendship and, while they might not always agree, they are working together to make council a supportive environment for women. Cr Burke hopes they can effect change and help to grow female representation within council. "That's one thing I'd really like women out there to know: there are women in council now who will have your back," she said. While Cr Burke admits there is "still a way to go", she has a positive outlook for the future of women in Australia. "To me, on International Women's Day and as a mum of three daughters, I'm just really excited for the future. Things are bright and women are just really amazing."

