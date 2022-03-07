news, local-news, International Women's Day

BATHURST paramedic Meg Dawson has only been on the job for about four years, but in that short time has seen a significant growth in the number of women taking up the profession. As part of 2022 International Women's Day celebrations, NSW Ambulance is celebrating the amazing work women, like Ms Dawson, perform in every area of their operations, from aeromedical and on-road paramedics, to flight nurses, Triple Zero (000) call takers, dispatchers and non-operational staff. Ms Dawson said she always wanted to be a paramedic. Since graduating from university, she said she has been inspired by other women working within the profession. Ms Dawson said at university, the split between men and women in the course was pretty much even. She said in the short time working in the profession, she has seen the number of women in the ranks grow significantly. MAKING NEWS: "Since I've been on the job, the split between men and women is about fifty-fifty, which is amazing to see. "Even in the short time I've been here the percentage of women I've seen join as uni graduates and trainees coming through has grown substantially." She said she believes seeing other women in the role is definitely influencing more women, especially a lot of young females, to join the service. "The job its such a great job, the opportunities we have are endless; there's the operational side, the management side, call taking, and higher level care, which is a role females do really well." She encouraged other young women to think about the career. "One hundred per cent, I'd recommend it. For me, doing the job the change I've seen in myself, all the positive things that I've gained from the job, I 100 per cent put it down to all the people, and all the women I've met since being at work." She said the other women have been strong role models. "The other women on staff I have come across along the way have definitely been an inspiration to me, and we have a lot of women in management positions. "When I started the job I didn't see that much, but even that short time now a lot of female staff are acting up in higher management positions, it's great to see." A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said over the past five years the organisation has seen a steady increase in the number of women working for the organisation. 47.6 per cent of our staff are women. "NSW Ambulance Control Centres has the highest percentage of women with 74 per cent," they said. International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year and celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day has been celebrated for well over a century, with the first one held back in 1911. The day marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity, with the theme for 2022 #breakthebias which makes it hard for women to move ahead.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/6fd63d09-4d15-4466-a7b9-1a5de7824f1b.jpg/r0_120_2818_1712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg