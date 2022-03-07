sport, local-sport,

THE first five-wicket haul of Jacob Ryan's senior cricketing career - that's not the only reason why Bathurst's win in Sunday's Western Zone Plate final against Dubbo is one that will be remembered. When players went to a drinks break 34 runs into Bathurst's run chase at Dubbo's No.2 Oval, the visitors still needed 61 runs for victory with five wickets in hand. But then came a heavy downpour and by the time it stopped some 30 minutes later, the pitch was too wet for play to resume. It meant the Duckworth-Lewis method was used to determine a winner - Bathurst declared the victors by just four runs. It meant the Andrew Brown captained Bathurst second XI were declared the plate winners for the second time in three seasons and finished their campaign - which also included a Rod Hartas Trophy triumph - undefeated. Brown was delighted, but acknowledged his side was fortunate to win. "When we lost the fifth wicket, I think we were 10-15 runs behind so Hamish [Siegert] and Tooley [Kurt Toole] did well to not lose another wicket and get us enough runs in front," he said. "We didn't think it [rain] was going to come that heavy, it came really fast. We actually went off for a drinks break and then it just bucketed down ... we didn't get back on." READ MORE: Bathurst defeats Dubbo via Duckworth-Lewis in Western Zone Premier League final READ MORE: Kyle Aubin scores maiden first grade century for Centennials Bulls READ MORE: St Pat's Old Boys knock off Bonnor Cup kings Cavaliers in the grand final Toole (23 off 26) and Siegert (13 off 24) both finished unbeaten as Bathurst's innings came to a halt at 5-122 - their 30-run stand getting their side over the line. Before that duo held their nerve, Bathurst's bowling attack restricted Brewery Shield champions Dubbo to 9-182. Dubbo started their innings well, putting on 44 for the first wicket, but the introduction of young seamer Flynn Taylor swung things back in Bathurst's favour as he was 2-9 across his first three overs. However, that saw opener Ted Murray (58) joined at the crease by Chris Morton (43) and they threatened to take the game away from Bathurst. But when Ryan - who had opened the bowling - returned for his second spell, he produced. He broke the 84-run third-wicket partnership then saw Dubbo slip to 7-150 with five overs remaining. Ryan finished with 5-24 off 10. Clint Moxon chipped in (2-26 off nine) as Dubbo finished at 9-182. "Jacob, he definitely bowled really well in that second spell and got the rewards, so full credit to him for taking the five-for, it definitely put on the brakes," Brown said. "Flynn got two quick ones just before drinks, but then they got a little bit of a roll on. But Jacob with his second spell coming back and taking five for and Moxo at the end taking two, that was a good reward for him. All the bowlers bowled well." In reply Joey Coughlan (45 off 72) and Dave Sellers (16 off 37) helped Bathurst make a steady start to the chase, but a mini-collapse which saw the visitors at one stage lose three wickets in the space of nine runs put the pressure on. At 5-92 and rain threatening things were tense, but Toole and Siegert helped Bathurst get ahead of the par score of 118 at the end of over 34. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/fe89b88a-148a-4202-9b5b-b807945939ef.jpg/r0_234_1306_972_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg