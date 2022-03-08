news, local-news,

It's set to be a very Scottish Sunday this weekend at Abercrombie House, with the venue to host a fundraiser in celebration of all things traditional to the bonnie lands north of England. From 10am to 2pm Sunday, a host of Scottish entertainment and activities will take place at the house to raise funds for the Bathurst Highland Society, who has faced two years of inactivity due to COVID. READ ALSO: Kylie Shead announced as the new executive director of Arts OutWest Abercrombie House owner and Bathurst Highland Society president Christopher Morgan said the event will be inclusive for the entire community, though he's hopeful the only non-Scottish element of the day will be the weather. "We just thought we'd host a few activities that'll get members of the community into the Scottish mood," Mr Morgan said. "There will be members from the Parramatta Pipe Band coming up, whose leader is the descendant of an early Bathurst settler, and Kim Durie will also be on hand with her highland dancers. "Music will be provided by Christine Porter and her Celtic Trio, Xanthe [Mr Morgan's wife] will be preparing Devonshire tea boxes for $5 each, our barista will be on hand to provide coffee, and we're getting some haggis up for people to try; a quintessentially Scottish day out." READ ALSO: Bathurst Long Track Masters delivers region an economic boost Mr Morgan said the house will also be putting on a ticketed Scottish roast lunch for guests looking for a proper day out. "The tickets are $75, and it includes a four-course, Scottish-themed lunch, so it'll be ideal for anyone looking for something fancy," he said. "We're also inviting members of the community to bring their own picnic and enjoy the live entertainment on our lawn." Mr Morgan said the Bathurst Highland Society plays a big role in hosting debutante balls in town, and use the funds raised from those events to support local charities. READ ALSO: Passionate goalkeeper Grace Yeo is a finalist in the 2022 NSW Women of the Year Awards "We haven't had any income for three years, so we hope this event will help put more income back into the society's coffers," he said. "The local Highland Society has been in existence nearly as long as settled Bathurst has, and has raised thousands over the years for community initiatives, generally in the health sector." Entry on Sunday will cost $5 per person.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/9af13787-cd60-41a6-ace4-54fa8c181811.JPG/r134_171_3191_1898_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg