Motorists are advised to slow down and take care when travelling on the Great Western Highway at Mount Victoria. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the eastbound lane in a section of the highway near Fairy Bower Road is closed due to instability caused by the recent heavy rainfall. The highway remains open with the westbound lane being available under traffic control arrangements. "Road crews are working quickly to assess impacted roads and get them reopened for the community as soon as it is safe to do so," Mr Farraway said. READ ALSO: "Urgent repair work on this section of the Great Western Highway was carried out overnight to prevent any further deterioration of the road. "Permanent repairs will be carried out over the coming weeks and the eastbound lane will remain closed with stop/slow traffic conditions and a lowered speed limit of 40kmph in place. "We know how important it is to keep communities connected during times like this to ensure safe passage for all motorists and freight. "Dangerous conditions and flooding is expected to continue over the coming days so please be prepared, listen to emergency services and take care when you have to be on the road. "Please plan ahead and follow traffic conditions. We have traffic control and emergency crews out on the roads directing traffic so please be extra vigilant."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/81ff73af-88fd-4146-a3af-1eb5b5604b5d.PNG/r0_2_867_492_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg