BATHURST Goldminers' under 18s girls side have marked themselves as the team to beat this Western Junior League season after a perfect round of results on their home court. Goldminers currently sit at the top of the 18s girls ladder after going four from four at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium across Saturday and Sunday. Bolstered by support from the home crowd and the return of several key players, the team left little on the court in two testing games against fellow title hopefuls Narrandera Knights and Dubbo Rams. Goldminers entered the fourth quarter of their game against the Knights with just a three point lead but pulled ahead late to win 67-58 before they took down the Rams 86-69. Bathurst wrapped up the weekend with convincing wins over Lithgow Lazers (76-44) and Orange Eagles (68-31). Roxy George leads the competition with 24.1 points per game and teammate Phoebe Moller isn't far behind in fourth on 17.1. George knocked down 34 points and five three pointers in the victory over Dubbo. Goldminers coach Jess McGrath said it was vital that the team were able to switch on for two tough games, and they did just that. "I'm pretty happy with how we're going and I hope that continues," she said. "They were really great games, especially the Dubbo and Narrandera ones. They were very physical, close at the start, and then once we were settled in and got in our groove we were good to go. "We had our two hardest games on Saturday so if we didn't turn up to play it could have ended differently but the girls put in the effort and came away with the win." The Bathurst squad's fitness and pace of play has been a decisive factor that has led to their overall record of 7-1 through two rounds. "I think that we just run, and run, and run," McGrath said. "We're used to getting bumped around, so the physicality of the game doesn't bother us. We've got a really strong team across our nine players, who all bring something different to the team. "We had the one loss in the first round but Phoebe was coming back from COVID and Roxy was injured. They were both back for these ones." Outside of the under 18s girls it was a mixed round of results for the Goldminers, with the younger age groups faring best. The under 12s girls won two of their three matches while the 12s boys, both under 14s teams and the 16s boys evenly shared wins and losses over the weekend. Goldminers' 14s boys are the other team who have marked themselves as a top side in the competition. They're currently second on their ladder with nine teams behind them. Under 12s girls player Lara Glasgow (4th, 11.3 points per game), 14s boys' Mathias Pemberton (4th, 16.6) and 16s boys' Riley George (1st, 28.33) all sit inside the top five for points per game in their respective divisions. The last round will be held over April 2 and 3 at Bathurst and Orange. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

