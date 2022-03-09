sport, local-sport,

THE game of tri tag rugby made its way to Bathurst on Monday as the game's creator - former St George Illawarra star Mark Gasnier - engaged with students from Bathurst High School and St Stanislaus' College. Gasnier was pleased with the feedback he received from students and teachers as he demonstrated the game, which acts like a hybrid of touch football and league tag while applying elements from rugby union into the mix. Monday morning's rain didn't prove too much of a hindrance for Gasnier, and it actually helped show the flexibility of the game to the Bathurst High students. "We had a bit of rain this morning so we held it indoors on the basketball courts where we played a five-on-five variation of the game. The feedback was great and the kids really enjoyed it. Importantly, whatever the weather conditions it's still the same principle," he said. "The best thing about it is getting back to community clubs, particularly rurally. My dad used to take my three brothers and I camping every year, and we had a farm growing up. As far as the game itself, the feedback has far exceeded my expectations at this stage. "Whether they've played touch football, OzTag or not they're all able to pick up the game really quickly. "The main message is that it's not here to compete with contact rugby - it's here to compliment it." Gasnier expects to be able to launch the game's official app in the next few weeks, which will help streamline implementation of the game in communities. Current CSU first grade rugby union head coach Dave Conyers has belief that the game can become a great pathway for those interested in the game of rugby union, and admires the effort Gasnier has put into it. "I first met Mark up at Rugby Palooza in Lennox Head in January, and the week before that I was at a youth conference in Brisbane with a lot of people concerned about our youth participation rates," he said. "I saw this game as a great opportunity for kids who maybe aren't so physical but have the hand and awareness skills of a rugby player. Those who want to play contact later can do that while others can stick with the game. "It's important to provide these sort of sporting opportunities to our kids." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/614f0c53-933a-474b-b76a-f3c604635d62.JPG/r0_216_5568_3362_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg