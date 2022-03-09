Bright future at Cathedral

Camille da Silva Tavares, Cathedral Catholic School, principal, education

A fresh face has been warmly welcomed at Cathedral Catholic Primary School (Cathedral) with new Principal, Camille da Silva Tavares, settling into her new role as the head of one of Bathurst's finest schools. With seventeen years experience in education, Camille said she was looking forward to bringing her strong skillset to Cathedral. "I have just arrived and I am overjoyed to be here," she said. "This is my third year as a Principal in the diocese of Bathurst and I have spent five years prior to this in school leadership." Her strong leadership skills are something Camille has crafted over almost two decades of teaching, however she said other people have also played an important role in her career. "I was inspired by other wonderful educators and prompted by my mother to give teaching a go," she said. "I have been blessed with many strong mentors who have encouraged me along the way and I am so grateful for the many children and families who have taught me so much over the years." Like many teachers, assistants, and principals in education, Camille said students were the most important part of the school's community, while acknowledging that the strong base Cathedral provides is vital for their learning. "Their story and their journey are all so unique, and it is such a privilege to be part of this," she said. "Cathedral is such a well resourced school, we have an amazing staff and excellent facilities. "We are now looking to refine our well-established practices across the school and to engage our students and their families with this process. "We have begun the process of implementing School Wide Positive Behaviours For Learning (SPB4L), and we are so excited to be collecting ideas from our students about how we can improve our play spaces. We are also tapping into the collective wisdom of our staff to refine our processes for supporting students as they engage in learning in classrooms and on the playground."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/55ccc2cc-249d-4b24-98ef-f3f914a1f1cb.JPG/r0_166_1471_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bright future at Cathedral

HARD WORK: New Cathedral Catholic Primary School Principal, Camille da Silva Tavares, enjoys some delicious Shrove Tuesday pancakes. Photo: Supplied A fresh face has been warmly welcomed at Cathedral Catholic Primary School (Cathedral) with new Principal, Camille da Silva Tavares, settling into her new role as the head of one of Bathurst's finest schools. With seventeen years experience in education, Camille said she was looking forward to bringing her strong skillset to Cathedral. "I have just arrived and I am overjoyed to be here," she said.

FRESH FACE: Outside of school you can find Cathedral's new principal spending time with her family, completing a jigsaw puzzle and enjoying a nice cup of tea. Photo: Supplied "This is my third year as a Principal in the diocese of Bathurst and I have spent five years prior to this in school leadership."

Her strong leadership skills are something Camille has crafted over almost two decades of teaching, however she said other people have also played an important role in her career.

"I was inspired by other wonderful educators and prompted by my mother to give teaching a go," she said.

"I have been blessed with many strong mentors who have encouraged me along the way and I am so grateful for the many children and families who have taught me so much over the years." Like many teachers, assistants, and principals in education, Camille said students were the most important part of the school's community, while acknowledging that the strong base Cathedral provides is vital for their learning.

"Their story and their journey are all so unique, and it is such a privilege to be part of this," she said. "Cathedral is such a well resourced school, we have an amazing staff and excellent facilities.

Their story and their journey are all so unique, and it is such a privilege to be part of this. Camille da Silva Tavares - Principal, Cathedral Catholic Primary School "We are now looking to refine our well-established practices across the school and to engage our students and their families with this process.

"We have begun the process of implementing School Wide Positive Behaviours For Learning (SPB4L), and we are so excited to be collecting ideas from our students about how we can improve our play spaces.

We are also tapping into the collective wisdom of our staff to refine our processes for supporting students as they engage in learning in classrooms and on the playground."

SHARE