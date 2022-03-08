news, local-news,

HE shaped as one of the biggest drawcards for the Penrith Panthers' clash with Newcastle later this month, but gun halfback Nathan Cleary has been ruled out of the Bathurst NRL match. After guiding the Panthers to the NRL premiership last year, Cleary had shoulder surgery to repair a dislocation he suffered while representing NSW in the State of Origin series. Given that surgery was in October it was hoped he would be fit in time to play at Carrington Park in Panthers' round three clash against Newcastle. However, on Tuesday afternoon Penrith revealed that will not be the case. The Panthers medical, performance and coaching departments have opted for a conservative approach with the star 24-year-old rather than risking him. "With a long and challenging season ahead of us, it's critical that we give Nathan the time he needs to return at his physical best," coach Ivan Cleary said. "While it's obviously a difficult decision and of course we would have loved to have him out there, we believe this will ensure Nathan has the best opportunity to play throughout the year at the level he demands of himself." READ ALSO: Gold medal winning all-rounder will join a Giant celebration in Bathurst READ ALSO: Bathurst Panthers go down to Dubbo CYMS in Western Under 21s preliminary final READ ALSO: Sparks fly as lightning forces an early end to women's All Stars match Though Cleary won't play in the March 26 fixture against the Knights at Carrington Park, Penrith is still expected to field many of its premiership heroes such as Jarome Luai, Brian To'o, James Fisher-Harris and Dubbo's Isaah Yeo. Newcastle's squad includes the likes of Kayln Ponga and Tyson Frizell. It means Bathurst is a chance of exceeding the crowd of 5800, which witness the Panthers beat Manly at Carrington Park last year.

