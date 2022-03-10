news, local-news,

Australian blues and roots musician Mitch Grainger has wowed Central West audiences in the past with his eclectic songwriting and impassioned performance, and he's set to return later this month for three shows. Before he returns to his adopted home: Nashville, United States: Grainger will play three shows in consecutive days at Canowindra's Blue Jacket Motel [March 24], the Parkes Hotel [March 25] and Orange's The Agrestic Grocer [March 26]. Grainger has quietly been maturing as an artist for over 25 years, while performing and recording alongside some of Australia and the world's greatest artists, such as Malcolm Young (AC/DC) and Harry Vanda to name but two. Speaking to Canowindra Music and Events Co., Grainger said he's in the process of preparing new material for release this year. "I don't have the release date yet, though I will have a release date for my first single called 'Strong Woman' by the time of the Canowindra show," he said. "Audiences can definitely look forward to hearing some of this new material at the shows and all about the plans I have for the new music." Grainger said the new material was originally planned for release in 2020, until COVID naturally stalled the plans. "I'm only now planning to release that material; in the hope I can tour both here and in the US to back up the release. That's the biggest impact. Basically, taking two years out of my live music calendar," he said. "Before that, I was regularly coming out west to perform I towns like Orange, Cowra, and some others when I was back in NSW. "I like to play country towns. This goes back to my days with the Bondi Cigars, when we played literally everywhere across the entire country from Aboriginal settlements to small towns like Canowindra. I find it very rewarding." Grainger has been compared favourably to American blues legend Robert Johnson, and lists Ry Cooder as his greatest inspiration. "He's [Cooder] always done the projects he wanted, not stuck to one genre, and produced stellar records and music for over 40 years," he said. Tickets to Grainger's Central West dates cost $25 each. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit mitchgrainger.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/c7faa773-e062-4793-a71f-3b56eecff322.jpg/r1008_1153_4748_3266_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg