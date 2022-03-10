sport, local-sport,

WHILE a finals appearance proved a bridge too far for Bathurst Swim Club's talented quartet who attended the weekend's NSW State Open Swimming Championships the team still enjoyed the opportunity to race against - and take some happy snaps - with members of Australia's Olympic team. Nikki Browne, Caleb Cashman, Tyler Johnson and Sienna Whalan went up against the best of the best across the meeting, claiming some new personal bests along the way. Swimming at the same event as the likes of Kaylee McKeown, Mack Horton, Chelsea Hodges, Mollie O'Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus was a thrill for the Bathurst group, and coach Josh Stapley said the team enjoyed the opportunity. "It's always a big deal to rub shoulders against some of the best in the world, and it's pretty exciting when you get to the level where you can race against them. I'm sure there were a few nervous swimmers around just from being in the same area as them, and they were shy to go up and say hello," he said. "I think they all enjoyed it. Results probably weren't quite what we were looking for but it's always difficult in the middle of a training bloc to know exactly how they're going to pull up for a race. We did taper off for that event and they didn't quite hit the mark. "There was a little more racing on than usual at the moment, but we still had some good results and PBs. There were some decent overall finishes too, and getting to rub shoulders with the best of the best was a great experience. "The main reason we wanted to go there was to give everyone a big stage swim. Compared to State Age it's a whole new level." The biggest result for Bathurst was Johnson claiming a new PB of 28.60 in the 50m backstroke, finishing 25th and only narrowly missing out on a spot in the 'B' final. Johnson was also 32nd in the 100m backstroke, 36th in the 200m backstroke, 47th in the 100m breaststroke and 50th in the 50m breaststroke during a busy program. Cashman was 53rd in the 100m breaststroke but only one other swimmer his age or younger finished ahead of him in the standings, and was also 16th in the 400m IM. Whalan finished 45th in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke prelims and then finished just outside her seed time when 35th in the 50m breaststroke. Browne was 88th in the 50m freestyle with a time of 28.72.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/07f9d498-ac6d-4ce0-88c7-b79da961e529.png/r0_45_1550_921_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg