news, local-news,

The students at O'Connell Public School connected with nature last Friday, when they spent the day exploring the Yarrabin wilderness area. The students participated in fun activities all while learning some of the cultural history about the area from two Wiradyuri Elders. "For us it's a day for staff and students to recharge and connect with the environment," O'Connell Public School principal Trish Forsyth said. ALSO MAKING NEWS "Ultimately, whilst the kids find it a fun day, when we ask them what they get out of it they love working with one another and having the free choice to explore and build curiosity in the environment." The school holds a forest day twice a term, with kindergarten to year two students doing free choice activities and years three to six participating in the Three Rivers Protect program. This involved hiking to a ridgeline that they've been to previously, however on Friday they were enlightened to find out that it was a Songline; a traditional path that was taken by the Wiradyuri Elders. The students were also taught about the significance of the trees and the fireplaces in the area. "We have been doing bush walks up to this lookout area for the last few years and always felt like it was a special place but didn't fully understand the significance of it being the Songline, so that was pretty special," Ms Forsyth said. The school hopes have forest days more regularly, teaching the students about the importance of connecting, protecting and respecting each other and the land. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/b0e60700-17d8-4577-a7b5-a0e2d726674f.jpg/r0_247_2048_1404_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg