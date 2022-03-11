community,

When Olga Burgess switched on the TV on February 24, she was shocked beyond belief as she witnessed her homeland of Ukraine being invaded by Russia. Ms Burgess has called Bathurst home for two decades but hasn't been back to her native Ukraine since moving to Australia way back in 1992, a year after the country declared independence from the Soviet Union. While it's been 30 years, she still has strong connections to her family back home, so understandably she was heartbroken when she heard the news of Russia's invasion. "It was really heartbreaking," she said. READ MORE: "Right down to the last minute, I never thought the war would start. When I heard the news, I literally froze. "When I heard about the first airstrikes, one strike was only 15 kilometres from my hometown. "I couldn't believe it. I read it on Facebook. I started contacting my family and they said, 'The war is beginning'. My nephew is on the Belarus border, defending Kyiv. "I cried when I heard about. It's really hard. I always thought they would come to the round table, to come to an agreement. I never thought it would come to war. Originally from the city of Sambir in the western Ukraine Oblast of Lviv, Ms Burgess said she is "extremely" proud of her country. "I knew, after Ukraine fought to gain independence, we would never give up so easy," she said. "I'm really proud of my country. I'm extremely proud of my country. I now believe everyone knows where Ukraine is." While the war will have a devastating affect to Ukraine, Ms Burgess is confident that her country will rebuild when it's all finished. "What [Russian president Vladimir] Putin is doing to my country, my family and friends is a crime," she said. "There will be punishment for Putin and his allies but the war will end. People will leave and return to their home countries but Ukraine will be unrecognisable. "But Ukraine is a hard working nation. Through battle, blood and tears, the people will bring Ukraine back to life." Ms Burgess' son James said what is happening in Ukrainian is "very sad". "My sister and I are very sad, afraid of what is happening in our mother's native land," he said. "It is tragic but we are very impressed by the courage of the Ukrainians. They are trying to preserve their freedom and will win." There has been fighting within Ukraine since 2014, when Russia annexed the region of Crimea and Russian-backed separatist forces seized part of the south-eastern Ukrainian region Donbas, launching an ongoing war in the region. Russia began assembling military forces along its border with Ukraine in March, 2021, but officials denied any possibly invasion of the country as late February 23 this year. Ukraine was ultimately invaded the following day. Australia has handed down a number of hefty sanctions on Russia since the invasion of Ukraine last month, in line with a majority of European countries, Canada, Japan and the United States. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/10cf59a2-136e-4732-9d73-616236474d9c.JPG/r0_53_2795_1632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg