Last Friday's Bathurst Merino Association Maiden Ewe Competition was conducted on a near-perfect autumn day, with eight teams of Maiden ewes being presented to judges Hamish McLaren and Michael Corkhill. After several very wet seasons it was unusual to see clouds of dust on the gravel roads as two buses and a dozen cars formed a convoy of interested spectators. The Kelly family, who hail from 'Ferndale' in Caloola, displayed a top-notch team of Roseville Park/Merryville ewes. They were rightly awarded the prestigious Jack Seaman Memorial Trophy as the outright winners. In second place, and winning the Bob Brydon memorial trophy as a result, were David and Peter Flowers of 'The Mountain Run', Trunkey with their Blink Bonnie bloodline team. Third place, walking away with the Nutrien trophy, was Peter and Megan Rutherford, of Newbridge, who presented with an impressive team of Kerin Poll ewes. The Elders trophy, awarded to the competition's fourth place getter, was presented to Ken, Elaine and Garry Hamer. They picked up the award with their Rockdale blood from 'Wardell' in Perthville, which had the whitest wool seen on the day. Quite a few old buffers enjoyed yarning together on ewe competition day. Here are a few if the topics mentioned, which some might find to be of interest: The BlazeAid community is celebrating 13 years of assisting with the repair or replacing of many kilometres of farm fencing that had been ruined or damaged by bushfire or flood. Kevin and Rhonda Butler saw a need and founded the organisation at Kilmore in Victoria, and they have just been presented with the state's Regional Achiever of the Year award. They were very modest in their receipt of the award. "We just want to help farmers get going again," they said. And their army of volunteers obviously feel the same way. The teams of helpers have erected more than 10,000 kilometres of new fencing and many kilometres of flood damaged fences. I'm told that the new fencing, if run in a straight line, would reach from Kilmore to Rome. What a great effort by the BlazeAid crew. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to put pressure on fuel prices, with a litre of diesel getting close to $2. As of this week, the most expensive of Bathurst's retailers were asking 191.9 cents per litre. This fuel is the lifeblood of the agricultural and transport industries. Trucking companies have had to increase freight costs in recent weeks, with $6.50 per kilometre being the ballpark figure for a B-double load. A load of 110 weaner calves travelling 1000 kilometres into NSW from, say, Hamilton works out at $59 per head. This is an increase of $6 per head in recent times, and sees the farmer another $715 out of pocket for the B-double trip. The 18-year-old girl told her friend that she had a terrible time at the movies. It was so terrible she had to keep changing seats. "Oh, no," said the friend. "Did some guy bother you?" Our friend replied: "Eventually, yes". A city family was at a farmstay when six-year-old Herbie ran inside. He exclaimed: "Mum, there's a ginormous pig in a pen with eleven little pigs that are trying to blow her up!" A well preserved lady strolled down the Corso in a mink coat. An onlooker asked: "What poor dumb, defenseless creature had to die to get you that coat?" Our lady replied: "My dear husband, love". THERE were 50,000 bales offered in week 35, with two-day sales in Sydney and Fremantle and a three-day sale in Melbourne. By weeks end the Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) had dropped 14ac/kilogram or one per cent in AC terms. In USD and Euro terms, the market was 0.43 per cent and 1.82 per cent dearer respectively. There was a passed in rate of 12.2 per cent overall. The 17.5micron and finer is still in good demand, whilst the broader microns eased slightly over the week. Crossbred wool was basically unchanged for the week. Logistical issues continue to hamper traders' efforts to get a real roll on as they await vessels to sail in order to get paid for existing wool batches that have been filled and are still sitting on the docks and wool dumps ready to ship. The effect of Russia's invasion and attack on Ukraine is still really yet to be seen and no doubt will gradually unfold. It is a wait and see proposition. Week 36 sees an estimated offering of over 50,000 bales being offered on Wednesday and Thursday in all the centres.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/341a7d9e-0ac3-4ba1-b511-d1ccf700bc4b.jpg/r0_107_1080_717_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg