Local cricket guru and statistician Warwick Franks says the legacy of Australian greats Shane Warne and Rodney Marsh will be keenly remembered by the sporting community after the pair died suddenly within hours of each other last week. Warne, Australia's greatest spin bowler, died suddenly last Friday of a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand, mere hours after Marsh, the iconic wicketkeeper of the 1970s and 1980s, passed away after too suffering a heart attack the week before. Speaking on Warne, Mr Franks said modern cricket fans should feel very blessed to have witnessed the era of the two finest spin bowlers the game has ever seen, not just Warne, but Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan "The key difference between the pair is that Warne was one part of arguably the greatest bowling attack Australia has put to field, whereas Murali very much carried Sri Lanka's bowlers at the time," he said. "Ironically, Warne didn't have a great record in India, where he averaged 43 with the ball, nor did Murali [with an average of 45], which is interesting considering India has long been considered to house the most spin-friendly pitches in the world. "We had plenty of great leg-spin bowlers beforehand: Clarrie Grimmett, Bill O'Reilly, Richie Benaud: but Warne rekindled the art and made it his own after pace had dominated Australia's attack in the 70s and 80s." Australia's pacemen of the 70s and 80s saw Rod Marsh behind the wicket for a big chunk of that period, with Mr Franks highlighting his partnership with Dennis Lillee. "Marsh finished on 355 Test dismissals [the Australian record before Ian Healy broke it in 1998] and Lillee finished on 355 wickets, which is a fitting statistic for the two Western Australian greats," he said. "He was also the first Australian keeper to score a century against England, which started the requirement that wicketkeepers had to be handy with the bat." "Marsh was integral to the success of the teams he played with, and despite originally being a controversial selection initially, he changed the nature of wicketkeeping."

