Aussie icons Moss and Cassar-Daley to play here in Bathurst

Two of Australia's most iconic singer-songwriters are set to converge on Bathurst early next month for an intimate gig reflecting their respective contributions to Australian music. Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley may have got their starts in largely different music circles, with the former rising to prominence in the pub rock scene as the guitarist for Cold Chisel and the latter taking the traditional country music route to stardom via Tamworth. But the pair have managed to bond through a shared love of the guitar and impassioned approaches to songwriting, which will be on show at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre [BMEC] on Saturday, April 2 as part of their Together Alone tour "While our styles are quite different, the roots of our songwriting truly come from the same tree," Moss said. "The format of the show sees both of us on stage with acoustic guitars- Troy pulls out his 'ganjo' for some songs- and we go song-for-song while telling stories from our respective careers." MAKING NEWS: To support the tour, Moss and Cassar-Daley have also released a five-track EP, including the tune 'South', which the two songwriters wrote together, and a reimagined version of 'Bow River'. "Troy may be a country musician, but he's got quite a bluesy voice, and the blues is the genre where I feel we find that common ground," Moss said. "Whenever we perform together, it fits like a glove. We're both guitar nuts who like to tell a story." Moss said the key strengths of the pair's performances so far has been the ample room for improvisation, with no gig turning out exactly the same. "When you're performing by yourself, it's quite hard to perform some guitar solos, but with another bloke backing us up on rhythm guitar, it gives Troy and I room to really showcase what we can do," he said. Moss said he and Cassar-Daley are both excited to return to Bathurst, having both performed well-received solo gigs locally in the past. "It's a great city to perform in, and for those who can't get tickets to the Bathurst show, we're also performing in Orange, Dubbo and the Blue Mountains," he said. The gig will get under way from 8pm. Tickets cost $80 from www.bmec.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/e535e39e-f6b1-47a0-ba65-112e2e4a0f30.jpg/r0_474_4000_2734_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg