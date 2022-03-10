community,

It hasn't been held in person since before the outbreak of COVID-19, but Bathurst Relay for Life committee chairman Dr Donald Alexander is hoping to bring back the cancer fundraiser later this year. The last in-person Relay for Life was held back in 2019, however, a virtual one was held in 2020, which managed to raise more than $70,000. But before the event can return, Dr Alexander said he still needs more volunteers to join the organising committee. "I need another secretary and a couple more people to help with the sponsorship and actual logistic side of things," he said. READ MORE: "Until I get that sorted, I was half thinking we can do something in mid to late November. "I had a chat to the Cancer Council people in Orange about three weeks ago and they're all very supportive. I just need a new group of people to put something together." Dr Alexander said the Relay for Life is an important fundraiser for the local Cancer Council branch. "It's very central to the fundraising aspect of Cancer Council, in terms of having special funds to pay for research. That's where most of the money goes to," he said. "I also think it's a great community event and we haven't had anything like this for a couple of years. "I've been to a couple of music events in the past few days and it's pretty great to see people, get back together and have a bit of a chat, so it would be good to have it back. "We had a virtual event two years and I think we raised about $70,000. We had a few musicians donate their time and people could vote and pay some money to hear the music again. People put up prizes for things but that was it." Scots All Saints College has held the Relay for Life in the last few in-person events, at Watson Oval on Campus West (the old All Saints' College). Dr Alexander said he would like to return to college if possible. "I'd like to go back there again, if we could," he said. "It's a really good venue and the school has been very supportive for the few years we were there." The last Relay for Life to be held in 2019 managed to raise over $50,000, with more than 400 participants, 37 teams and 50 survivors and carers participating in the event to help raise money for cancer research, support and prevention. It was the 20th edition of the event. If you're interested in volunteering on the Relay for Life committee, contact Dr Alexander at alexanderdrdonald04@gmail.com or 0405 125 378. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/bf693e2c-c4fe-4591-9aa4-157ac494b323.jpg/r0_39_5472_3131_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg