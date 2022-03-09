Bathurst petrol prices fast approaching the $2 mark for unleaded

news, local-news,

THE NRMA has foreshadowed petrol in Bathurst to exceed $2 per litre for unleaded at some retailers as global factors continue to put pressure on prices. In a matter of days, Bathurst's cheapest fuel retailer, the United, increased its price for unleaded by five cents to 171.9 per litre, while on Wednesday the most expensive retailer, the Coles Express on Stewart Street, was sitting at 191.9 cents per litre. In the last four weeks, Bathurst's average price has risen by 18 cents per litre. A spokesperson for the NRMA said that factors influencing fuel prices in Australia had not eased, causing prices to rise. "Global oil prices have increased significantly since the start of 2022 and unfortunately it doesn't look like there is any relief in sight," they said. "The demand for fuel is increasing globally as more nations emerge from COVID lockdowns, however supply has not kept up with this increasing demand. "As one of the world's top oil producers, Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine has created more uncertainty around supply, causing world oil prices to continue to rise. The impact on Australian petrol prices has and will be significant." READ ALSO: High petrol prices here to stay, NRMA says The NRMA anticipates local prices to increase by another 15 cents, which would push some retailers over $2 per litre. "The wholesale price of fuel continues to increase in Sydney; these price jumps will be passed on to motorists," the spokesperson said. "Unlike Sydney, the good news for regional drivers is that prices should not increase as rapidly. The NRMA is expecting prices in Bathurst to rise by approximately 15 cents over the coming weeks." Motorists are urged to shop around before filling up, particularly with such big price discrepancies between Bathurst retailers. "The difference between the cheapest and most expensive petrol station in Bathurst is currently 17 cents. That's a difference of almost $10 on one tank of fuel," the NRMA spokesperson said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/2f8b8041-39dd-456e-a71c-dc7226b92fe9.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg