"THERE'S no pressure on them at all." They're down on firepower for the Bathurst Panthers Knockout starting this Friday so St Pat's skipper Zac Merritt and his side don't feel they're bearing the weight of gigantic expectations for the pre-season tournament. Pat's have a tough assignment against Orange CYMS this Saturday and will follow that up with a meeting against Mudgee Dragons. Merritt is currently nursing a calf strain, and will be watching on from the sidelines, but that will give him a good chance to analyse how well the younger crop of Saints are developing. "We're not taking our strongest group into this weekend, as we've got a few blokes away, it gives me a good look at the younger fellas coming through," he said. "I think that adds a bit of excitement into our games." That excitement is justified given the way that the Western Under 21s side have played in their competition this year. They're set to host the grand final against Dubbo CYMS at Jack Arrow Oval the following weekend. "There's a couple of the kids from the under 21s that are coming through. There's a couple who turned 22 and aren't in that competition this year so this gives me a chance to have a look at them," Merritt said. "It's great to see them reach the grand final again and we can utilise these Pat's juniors who are coming through." Jackson Brien and Hayden Bolam are also out for the knockout and Blake Fitzpatrick will only be available for one game. But there's still a very capable group of Saints ready to have a crack at the Carrington Park event. Merritt has been encouraged by the way the group have been applying themselves over the pre-season so far. "The young guys get an opportunity to show what they can do," he said. "We get two games at the end of the day. All I've said to them is to keep it simple, enjoy your footy and show what you can do. "They're all eager. There's a good bunch of 20 blokes that we can have a look at, and I believe they can get the job done. They're all looking sharp at training and they're keen to rip in." Pat's will look towards their experienced core to direct the younger group across their two games. "We've still got guys like Luke Single there. He'll lead the boys around this weekend," Merritt said. "Mitch Squire is there, and we'll have Caleb Wardman back. He adds a fair bit of experience for us. There's some real quality power there. "There's no pressure. They just have to turn up and play some footy." The Pat's and CYMS game will start Saturday's action from 12.10pm. They'll meet Mudgee later in the day from 3.30pm. Friday sees the under 18s knockout take place in the evening, and the Saints will open the day there as well with a clash against CYMS at 5pm. Should the teams make the grand finals then the under 18s will play from 5.30pm and the first grade decider will follow at 6.30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

