After being cancelled last year, Bathurst Railway Rugby League Club will hold its 1981 Group 10 grand final reunion later this year. Originally scheduled for last year to celebrate the 40-year milestone win, the club's last first grade title, however, COVID-19 ultimately saw the event cancelled. But organisers have rescheduled the event for May 20-21 this year. READ MORE: The anniversary will be held over May 20-21, with Bathurst Panthers to play Cowra Magpies on the Saturday at Carrington Park, with the home team wearing the iconic red and green of Railway. Following the match, a function will be held at the Bathurst Panthers Leagues Club that evening, with all Railway supporters and players invited to come along. Cowra junior Royce Simmons, a Penrith Panthers legend who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, will be walking from his home town of Gooloogong to Penrith to raise money for the disease and will make an appearance at the reunion function and a Men of Leagues golf day on Sunday. The golf day will feature a midday luncheon and either a nine-hole or 18-hole Ambrose. Contact Royce George on 0408 635 011 for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/67eb6d50-c475-4ed4-8a86-3c6672676e75.jpg/r286_678_5474_3609_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg