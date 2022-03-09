news, local-news,

After a successful return to the Gold Crown Carnival last year, the Gold Crown Ball will feature again this year as one of the social highlights. Bathurst Harness Racing Club CEO Danny Dwyer said the ball was always one of the standout nights of the carnival, but died off a number of years ago. The club brought the event back in 2021 and it was a big hit, giving everyone an opportunity to socialise and have some fun. ALSO MAKING NEWS The ball will take place on Saturday night, March 19, with guests encouraged to embrace this year's theme; boots and black tie. The ball will feature live music, a two-course meal and some great entertainment involving guests throughout the night. Tickets can be purchased through the Bathurst Harness Racing Club. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/cad42e53-aff6-4808-8aa9-460ea313053d.JPG/r681_379_6960_3927_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg