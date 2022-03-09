Team Whitney holds on to win mixed fours

sport, local-sport,

By the Bowling Shark Another week at the Majellan saw the continuance of the Mixed Pairs and some good turn outs for the social games. This is how the week rolled: Sunday February 27 Rink three - Mixed Pairs: Dawn Howarth and Tiger Smith were up against early with Liz Draper and Trevor Sharpham being 16-2 ahead after only 6 ends. Team Sharpham continued the scoring opportunities to take the match 34-11. Rink five - Mixed Fours - Final: Pauline Clark, Sue Murray, Alan Clark and Noel Witney had a battle on their hands against George Ballard, Robyn Stenhouse, Liz Bull and David Josh. With scores level on the 5th (4-all) and again on the 16th (14-all). This match came down to the wire with only a one-point difference, Team Witney victorious for the 2022 Mixed Fours Championships 20-19. Tuesday March 1 Rink one: Graham Scott, Daryl Shurmer and Paul Galvin showed how it is done against Ron Hollibone, Denis Oxley and Gary Cameron. With Team Cameron levelling the match on the 7th (5-all) Team Galvin surged ahead and opened a substantial gap to win 29-13. Rink two: Bryce Peard, Ian Warren and Tim Pickstone matched it against Terry Clark, Ron Hogan and Ron McGarry early. But from the 3rd end Team Pickstone held the lead for the match to win 20-11. Rink three: Robert Raithby, Greg Hallett and Des Sanders opened a 19-6 lead on the 12th against John Bosson, Dick Graham and Peter Drew. It was the lead they needed for Team Sanders as Team Drew tried to fight back but just fall short 23-21. Rink four: Peter Ryan, George Ballard and Max Elms were in a tussle for the match against Peter Hope Brian Hope and Glen Miller. The scores were level on the 12th (12-all) and again on the 17th (17-all). It came down to the last end where Team Miller just held out Team Elms to win 22-21. Rink five: Russ McPherson, Keith Pender and Robyn Moore were also in a tight match against Terry Chifley, Mick Bourke and Noel Witney. Team Moore were behind for the first eight ends when the match was drawn level on the 9th (7-all). Team Moore continued to dominate from here to win the match 19-18. Rink six: Kevin Arrow, Jim Clark and Ted Parker were up 14-7 against Paul Jenkins, Peter Phegan and Peter Zylstra on the 11th but Team Zylstra drew level on the 20th (16-all) for the match to come down to the final end with Team Zylstra winning 17-16. Wednesday 02 March 2022 Rink 10: Marj Nyland, Liz Draper (swing bowler) and Mel Parker were in the box seat from the start against Betsy Thornberry, Liz Draper and Kerry Lucas. Team Parker held the lead from the start to finish to win 14-10. Rink 11: Graham Scott, Sue Murray and Ron McGarry were too good against Des Sanders, Wendy Rayner and Robyn Stenhouse. Skippy had to play catch up for the first seven ends and took control after that to win 17-11. Rink 12: Maureen Taylor, Peter Zylstra and Tim Pickstone were up by nine points by the 7th (10-1) against Sally Colebatch, Val Zylstra and Leonie McGarry. With the lead came the easy win for Team Pickstone in the end winning 16-9. Saturday 05 March 2022 Rink two: Bob Pettiford, John Hobson and Mick McDonald were playing catchup early against Peter Naylor, Jeff Thorne and Tiger Smith. The teams were level on the 7th (10-all) and from there Team Smith dominated the remaining ends to win 28-21. Rink three: Peter Phegan, Ted Parker and Lacie Kostza dominated the opposition of John Banning, George Ballard and Des Sanders. Team Kostza made short work of Team Sanders with the final score of 28-6. Rink four: Greg Hallett, Peter Drew, and David Josh held the lead for 14 ends against Ray Minogue, Jeff Adams and Max Elms. Team Elms levelled the score on the 15th (14-all) and from there took charge of the match to win 20-14. Rink five: Terry Clark, Ian Warren and Noel Witney were down 12-26 by the 15th against Graham Scott, Ron Hogan and Peter Zylstra. Team Witney then put the mocker on Team Zylstra to dominate the scoring from the 16th end to snatch victory 27-26. Rink six: Ron Hollibone, Terry James and Michael Nobes had a low scoring match against Phillipe Legall, Terry Bourke and Ron McGarry. With level scores on the 19th (13 all) it came down to the last ends with Team McGarry taking the win 16-13. Rink seven: Peter Martin, Glenn Miller and Tim Pickstone played catch up to level the match against Dick Graham, Darryl Shurmer and Hugh Brennan 6 all on the 8th. The match was again level on the 15th (10 all). From there Team Brennan took charge to win 20-15. Sunday 06 March 2022 Rink two - Mixed Pairs: Leonie McGarry and Ron McGarry displayed a game of dominance against Jodie James and Glen Urza with a 9-0 lead by the 8th. Team Urza tried their best but fell short in the end to go down 19-8. Rink three - Mixed Pairs: Sue Murray and Hugh Brennan rolled out all the stops against Betsy Thornberry and Terry James. Team Brennan were in command from the start and never looked threatened fore the lead with a dominate win 21-7. This wraps up another week at the Majellan, just a reminder to all Pennants players who will be travelling shortly to Tuncurry and Maitland that a trail match will be played this Sunday from 10:00am in full uniform. So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty. Members marked the passing of Marcia Bonham, a long-time member of the Women's Club. The funeral will be held on Monday 14th. Presentations: Club shirts were presented to Mick Sewell for Bowler of the Year, Anthony Morrissey for Most Improved Bowler and Paul Rodenhuis for Clubman of the Year. Club Badges were presented to Louise Hall, Mark Withers and James Nau. Bowler of the Month (February) was won by Bob Lindsay. Coming Event: The Women's Club will be running a St Patrick's Day Mufti Mixed Triples game on Tuesday March 15. B Singles Championships Two games were played last week. Game one was marked by Paul Rodenhuis. Ray Fitzalan defeated Kevin Miller 31-15. Ray was too strong and consistent in line and length on a very narrow green with a cross-breeze. Kevin led 5-4 in the seventh end but fell behind as Ray claimed the mat most ends thereafter. Game two was marked by Ian Shaw. Mark Withers defeated Brian Burke 31-24. Brian was in front for the first nine ends when Mark caught up to equalise at 10-all. A few fours put Mark in front so that at the 20th end, the score was 26-13. Brian then won the majority of the remaining ends but only singles and twos. Social Games Wednesday 3rd March Game one, rink two: Trevor Kellock and Bob Lindsay beat Mick Sewell and Joe Young 18-15. Trevor and Bob maintained the lead from the off, leading 9-2 at the sixth end. At the 13th end, this lead had increased with the score 16-8. A run of five singles brought Joe and Mick to be only three shots down with the score at 16-13 after 18 ends. A couple of shots for both sides brought the final score to 18-15. Game two, rink three: Jim Grives and James Nau won their game against Ian Shaw and Pam Warren (Oberon). A five for Jim and James in the 5th end had them leading 11-1. At the 10th end, Ian and Pam were closer with the score 12-9. A run of five ends, ending with a four had Jim and James well in front on 22-9. Ian and Pam reduced the deficit by scoring in five of the last six ends to close the game with a score of 26-16. Game three, rink five: Garry Hotham and Arch Ledger beat Ray Noonan and Bruce Rich 20-13. We had equal scores of 6-all then 7-all in the 8th and tenth ends. From there Garry and Arch steadily drew ahead, leading 17-8 in the 15th end. Shorty and Bruce won three ends and five shots but were still four shots down. Garry and Arch closed out the game taking the last three ends with singles. Game four, rink six: Norm Hayes and Phil Murray had a good 11-shot margin win over Alby "Have a Chip" Homer and Wayne Bensley. Norm and Phil had the upper hand all the way, although Alby and Wayne were only four-down 15-11 at the 15th end. Norm and Phil scored a 2,3 and 4 in the last five ends against Alby and Wayne's singles to finish up with a 24-13 score. Saturday 5th March Game one, rink one: Ray Noonan, Ken Fulton and Bob Foster had a narrow, 1-shot win over Bob Lindsay, Chris Stafford and Arch Ledger after having a 12-nil lead after seven ends. Bob's team struck back by winning five of the next six ends and bringing the score to 14-11. Shorty's crew managed to hold onto the lead with the score on 18-15 in the 20th end. A two for Bob's team ended the game on 18-17. Game two, rink two: Paul Reece and Bruce 'Skippa' Rich had a 20-shot margin win in their game against Ron Cambey and Annette McPherson. A five in the eighth end put Paul and Bruce well in front with the score at 12-3. After sixteen ends, the score had become 25-5, a four for Ron and Annette followed. They were to score only one more single to get into double figures while Paul and Skippa added another five, bringing the score to 30-10. Game three, rink three: Alex Birkens and Jim Grives defeated Garry Hotham and Ian Schofield 22-16. It was quite close up to the 14th end, there having been equal scores on 3, 5, 7 and 11-all. Alex and Jim got further ahead by seven shots in the next three ends, a lead they held to the end. Game four, rink five: Alby Homer and Kevin Miller won their game against Norm Hayes and Barry McPherson with the final score 19-12. Alby and Kevin were 2-nil down after two ends but then scored ten shots, including a five to lead 10-3 after seven ends. This seven-shot buffer kept them in the lead for the rest of the game. Game five, rink six: Mr and Mrs Hall (Mick and Louise) had Anthony Morrissey in their team against John Archer, Paul Rodenhuis and John Fulton. Louise played very well in the Lead position, giving John plenty of challenges. With the score on 5-all in the sixth end, Mick's team steadily marched ahead with a strong run of eight wins in ten ends. This brought the score to 19-9 in the 15th end. Arch's team scored only five more shots to Mick's two, ending on 21-14. Game six, rink seven: Trevor Kellock, John McDonagh and James Nau defeated Joe Young, Phil Murray and Pam Warren 24-19. Another close game with the lead alternating and the score being even on 4, 8 and 9-all. A couple of fives for Trevor's team while winning five of six ends had them well in front with the score on 24-13. A couple of threes for Joe's team ended the game. Women's Club Notes by Julie On Tuesday March 8th, the women played two games of pairs until rain ended play early. In one game Annette McPherson was skip with Elaine Carter as lead while Margaret Miller was skip with Rhonda Henry playing lead. This game was played for 14 ends with Annette's team holding the lead throughout and winning the game 16 to 10. In the other game Annette Myers skipped for Judy Rodenhuis and Faye Medway was skip for Julie Martello. While Annette's team held a strong lead for the first 6 ends, a rally by Fay's team saw them almost levelling the scores by the 8th end. However, Annette's team continued to draw ahead and won the game by 14 to 8 in the 12th end. Bathurst Real Estate Juniors Charlie Morrissey, Flynn Armstrong and Nolan Stafford joined Tony Keech (U3A member) in a game of 3-bowl Pairs. Nolan and Charlie won the first two ends, Flynn and Tony the third. The fourth and last end went to Nolan and Charlie with another single to win 4-1.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/1d3f47e7-12de-415f-9783-2e219bc3960a.jpeg/r60_124_756_517_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg