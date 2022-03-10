Flight school's flying high after winning training award

news, local-news,

RAGLAN based WardAir has won a prestigious industry award having been named the 2021 Flying Training Organisation of the Year. In the March-April edition of Australian Flying Magazine, the winners of the 2021 CASA Wings Awards were announced, with WardAir Flight Training taking out the national title. Chief Pilot and Head of operations, Catherine Fitzsimons said the awards were judged by the Australian Division of the Royal Aeronautical Society and a panel of judges appointed by Australian Flying Magazine. She said the editor of Australian Flying Magazine, Steve Hitchen, told her that the award was made because of WardAir's innovative program of taking flying instruction to remote and regional areas. MAKING NEWS: "This includes our outback Training Adventures, our group training in rural and regional areas such as Coonabarabran and Charters Towers as well as private training on remote stations, properties and for businesses that don't have easy access to a flying school or can't leave the farm or the shop to come and learn to fly," she said. In receiving the award, it was acknowledged WardAir has a great reputation as being a quality school that cares about the progress of their students and has an instructor cohort that is dedicated to their charges. It was also said WardAir is a highly-qualified school that has pressed on through the pandemic and achieved results similar to larger schools with far fewer resources. Ms Fitzsimons said WardAir was up against some very stiff competition from much larger schools. The judges were also impressed with the flight school's training safaris that take students on extended navigation exercises over and above the CASA syllabus, teaching real-world training in a fun and fostering environment. Ms Fitzsimons said as owner of the business she "was thrilled to have their work recognised nationally." It's been a huge year for the flight school which also took out an award in the 2021 Civil Aviation Safety Authority Wings Awards, being named the Flying Training Organisation of the Year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/ec1be969-8ce8-4c3c-be19-4413728ab8b0.jpeg/r0_509_4032_2787_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg