After 22 years of providing support to local men battling prostate cancer, the Bathurst District Prostate Cancer Support Group may be calling it quits. The group's secretary/treasurer Tony Sutton said they've been struggling to find new members for a while now and it's becoming too much for the current group alone. There will be an annual general meeting next Tuesday, March 15, to definitively decide on the future of the support group. ALSO MAKING NEWS "It certainly will [be disappointing], that's why we've kept going because we know it's so critical but we're just worn out," Mr Sutton said. "It may continue in a limited form, where they just have a social group and they still have access to resources." Mr Sutton knows personally how beneficial it can be for someone battling prostate cancer to speak to a person who's lived through it. However with the internet so easily accessible Mr Sutton said he assumes most men are sourcing their information through the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia website and no longer need the group's knowledge. Regardless of the meeting's outcome next week, Mr Sutton's main message to the men of Bathurst is to get tested, because there are often no symptoms during the early stages of prostate cancer.

