There's some new faces at Designing Windows Bathurst and they're ready to help make your house a home. The business is currently undergoing a transition in ownership, with Wayne Cohen and Tina McClintock set to talk the helm at the start of April. Mr Cohen's experience as a business coach and his passion for home improvements made Designing Windows Bathurst a perfect fit. The business stocks a wide range of Luxaflex products; from indoor shutters, shades and curtains to external awnings and magnatracks. "It's a fantastic industry to be involved in and there's some really cool things that people are doing with their homes," Mr Cohen said. "The bigger picture is people want to make their house a home. "They want to be comfortable, they want it to look good, they want to take a lot of pride in it and I think Luxaflex are unparalleled with what they offer in the market." With young children of his own, Mr Cohen knows how easily blinds and curtains can be broken. He said the benefit to Luxaflex products is that generally when one section becomes damaged it's an easy fix and customers don't have to replace the entire product. The company also has long warranty periods, with the shutters covered for 20 years. Though only in the early stages of his new business venture, Mr Cohen is already looking ahead at how the business can grow. He plans to delve into the latest home automation and turn the building's back room into a showroom. "Essentially you could have an iPad at work and then go 'it's really hot, when I get home I don't want to walk into a hot house', so you can tell the blinds to shut. "So you're saving on energy and it's the same in winter, it keeps the cool out and keeps the heat in. "When you start looking at it economically as well, you pair that with solar and all of a sudden your energy bills are nonexistent." Designing Windows Bathurst aim to supply products that suit all budgets, while also providing great quality. Mr Cohen's goal is to help Bathurst residents put those final touches on their homes and create a really comfortable space. "Every house has a window," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/ecb0c0fc-2a2e-428e-aaac-028758ef3008.JPG/r0_206_3379_2115_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg