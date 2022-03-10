sport, local-sport,

BATHURST Panthers' new halves rotation will hope their limited time on the field at the club's pre-season knockout tournament this Saturday can still result in a big impact. Joey Bugg takes on added responsibility at the five-eighth role this season, while Willie Wright will be called upon at halfback along with young star Noah Griffiths, who could find extra minutes in the halfback role at a senior level. Panthers have enjoyed a strong showing at their home knockout tournament at Carrington Park and will be looking to keep that going, despite the changes. They'll be going up against Cowra Magpies and Blayney Bears to try and book a spot in the evening's grand final and defend their 2021 crown. Skipper Jake Betts said the eagerness levels for the new season always click up a notch during knockout weekend. "The pre-season's been good. We started around late January and a good hit out in early February kept the boys ticking over and kept them keen," he said. "It's always exciting when the knockout rolls around because that means you're close to the season starting. We're really looking forward to this." Betts said the knockout acts as a great opportunity to throw new ideas around and try out new tactics on the field. "Obviously you go there to win it but we've got a few new combinations we want to work on this year so the main aim is trying to get those boys to click and getting them to work together," he said. "Being knockout footy it's really all about ball control. You're only playing 20 minute halves so you just want to hold onto it while trying a few things out." The Bugg-Wright-Griffiths trio gives the Panthers some depth in the six and seven. The other portion of the Panthers' spine - Nick Loader at hooker and Josh Rivett at fullback - stays the same for the new season. "Buggy is our main man and then the other two boys will be in there and we'll play around with that and see what happens and see what works," Betts said. "There rest of the core group is there so it's really that combination which is our main focus." The other big area to keep an eye on with the Panthers at the knockout will be how the development of their younger players has come along after their time in the Western Under 21s competition. The team were knocked out in the preliminary final last weekend but showed improvement over the course of the competition. "There's a couple of young fellas from the 21s who will be coming through," Betts said. "There's guys like Jia [Siakisoni], Tyson [Haynes] and obviously Noah. There's also Tommy Lemmich and Tallis [Tobin] coming back from Rams. They're still in 18s but I'm sure they'll get a shot at some stage." Panthers will start their competition against Cowra at 1pm and will follow up against Blayney at 2.40pm. The grand final will take place at 6.30pm. Panthers will take on Cowra (6.20pm) and Lithgow Workies (8.20pm) in the under 18s competition on Friday evening. The grand final for the under 18s edition will precede the first grade decider at 5.30pm.

