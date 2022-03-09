news, local-news, news

The Bathurst AH&P Association has announced the opening of entries for the revamped Reliance Bank Royal Bathurst Show 2022 Young Woman Ambassador Competition. Secretary, Brett Kenworthy, said that the Association has been promoting the region since 1858 and for over 50 years our Royal Bathurst Showgirls have acted as ambassadors for the Agricultural Show movement and our region. Young Woman Ambassador Chief Steward, Vicki Wilson agreed. "The competition has always aimed to promote the important role of women in our regional communities and to encourage young women to become leaders and ambassadors. "In 2022 the competition is reinforcing these objectives with an historic change of name," she said. MAKING NEWS: Mrs Wilson invited young women, aged 18-24, already involved in their local community or the agricultural industry to step forward to be considered as the Reliance Bank Royal Bathurst Show 2022 Young Woman Ambassador. "Apart from gaining the opportunity to represent our region within the state wide 2023 Sydney Royal Ag Shows NSW Young Woman competition, competitors will meet like minded young women, be involved in the community and the 2022 Royal Bathurst Show and potentially receive some great prizes," she said. Last year's winner, Laura Van Uum, described her experience in the competition as "amazing" and encouraged other young women to enter. Entries close at 5pm on April 8, 2022. Further information is available at www.bathurstshow.com.au or by contacting Vicki Wilson, Chief Steward on 6332 4044 or 0448 828 369.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/e1871553-6144-48ce-aa53-9308c954a95f.jpg/r0_1162_3307_3030_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg