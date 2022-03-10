Bathurst Correctional Centre currently a red zone for COVID-19

news, local-news, news, Bathurst Jail

BATHURST Correctional Centre has been labelled a red zone due to increasing COVID-19 infections among inmates, which has seen some wings of the jail locked down. A Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman confirmed the situation on Thursday and said the safety of all staff and inmates remains their number one priority. She said staff at the correctional facility continue to follow the expert advice of NSW Health and Justice Health and Forensic Mental Health Network (JH and FMHN) in their decision-making processes. "Operations at Bathurst Correctional Centre have been impacted after inmates and staff have tested positive for COVID-19," she said. MAKING NEWS: Despite this, she said the jail has had adequate staffing levels to remain operational. "The centre has the appropriate level of staffing to maintain essential operations, though some accommodation wings have been locked down and industries have been disrupted as a result. "There are currently a number of staff who are COVID-positive or in isolation, including staff members who came in contact with COVID in the community." The spokesperson said inmates identified as COVID-positive are transferred to the Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre at Silverwater "where they can receive the best care." The correctional centre is no stranger to handling Covid-19 outbreaks. In September last year, as the infection peaked in the wider population, the jail had plans in place to deploy a rapid response team of corrective services officers to Bathurst if needed, to ensure the jail's safe operation continued.

