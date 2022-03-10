sport, local-sport,

DRIVING in torrential rain, battling higher class rivals and dealing with safety car restarts - it was by no means an easy introduction to the Super3 championship for Anderson Motorsport rookie Brad Vaughan but he certainly rose to the challenge. In fact so impressive was his debut behind the wheel of a Supercar, it took a countback to deny him the round win. The 17-year-old South Australian had impressed Bathurst team boss Michael Anderson last year with what he did in the Toyota 86 series, and as such was offered a seat in the Anderson Motorsport Ford FG for 2022. Though Vaughan had skill and the Falcon proven speed - Anderson finished second in last year's championship behind its wheel - the team went to the season opener at Sydney Motorsport Park not entirely sure what to expect. Heavy rain and competing as part of the combined Super2-Super3 grid presented Vaughan with challenges, but he picked up a first and second in class across the weekend. He also qualified on pole for race one thanks to a 1:34.0253 lap. "It was pretty diabolic conditions, wet track, drying track and tyre degradation, he was dealing with things he wasn't used to in any other category he's been in. He experienced them all basically in the one race," Anderson said. "In race one he qualified on Super3 pole and just behind the top 10 in Super2, his first ever race he qualified with the Triple Eight [Race Engineering] car behind him, so we knew we were on the pace. "The problem is just when you're fighting a battle at the rear of the Super2, the problem is you're fighting guys who are not part of our championship. It is sort of a catch 22, you're quicker than them, but if you get in front of them they'll dive bomb you and things like that." In the first 11-lap race safety cars meant it came down to a two-lap dash to the finish for Super3 honours between Vaughan and Kai Allen in the car which Jamie Whincup and Steve Owen steered to second in the 2010 Bathurst 1000. Vaughan secured victory by producing the fastest Super3 lap of the race. READ MORE: Class structure announced for the 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour READ MORE: Chaz Mostert stars in wet Supercars race win, takes series lead READ MORE: Return to one Bathurst Supercars round and a Great October For race two it was Allen who qualified on pole, but when he stalled trying to get off the start line, Vaughan raced past him. Then came more safety car periods. "In the last race, he was leading the whole race, but when Ryal Harris went off the track and t-boned Nash Morris, what happened there was Brad was behind both of them and could see Harris off the road so he checked up," Anderson said. "Allen was right behind him, so when Brad checked up, he slipped down the inside of him. Allen only led for 50 metres of the race because then it went safety car. "So the two safety cars sort of screwed us because he couldn't get in a good rhythm and after Allen got past him with the Harris-Morris incident, Brad didn't have any laps to overtake him." While both Vaughan and Allen picked up win and second placing plus share the championship lead on 288 points, Allen was handed the round honours. Still, Anderson is delighted with the start to the 2022 championship and is now looking towards round two, which will be held in Perth from April 30-May 1. "It's looking good, equal first in the championship, you need to always leave the first round in a good position because you don't want to be chasing a deficit down," Anderson said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/08722479-76ce-424f-93df-91054c049224.JPG/r1_5_320_185_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg