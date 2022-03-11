sport, local-sport,

PANORAMA FC is set to play one of the biggest matches in the club's history on Saturday, on the day the Goats celebrate its 10th anniversary. The Bathurst-based club is set to host an Australia Cup (formerly the FFA Cup) qualifying fixture for the very first time, welcoming Banksia Tigers to Police Paddock on Saturday afternoon. It will be the Goats third foray into the national knockout competition, having suffered qualifying losses to Southern & Ettalong in 2020 and Coledale Waves in 2021. Panorama's Jarred Portegies said the team has been training hard for the last month and a half. READ MORE: "We've been training pretty hard for about six weeks now," he said. "I think we're as prepared as we can be for this time of the year, compared to other years. I think that'll help towards the end of the game." Panorama's opponents on Saturday, Banksia Tigers, are no strangers to the Australia Cup, having competed in every qualifying campaign, except for the inaugural one in 2015. In 2021, Banksia went on an unbelievable run, knocking out NPL League 1 outfit Mounties Wanderers, before ultimately being knocked out by NPL 1 team Manly United, in the penultimate round of qualifying. Understandably, the Goats will be up against a quality team on Saturday, but playing their first qualifying match in Bathurst is set to boost the club's confidence according to Portegies. "It's pretty cool. It's not exactly the goal [to qualify], but if it ever happened it would be awesome," he said. "We'll just take every game as it comes and it's just great to have one in Bathurst for once. That'll benefit everyone. "I think [playing at home will benefit us]. We've always got a 10 year reunion game on before that, so I think all the boys from that and those watching will hopefully stick around and we'll have a bit of a showing. "No matter what happens, I think everyone will have a good time, with everyone cheering us on." Portegies said there should be a good battle in the team for the goal keeping spot. "I think it'll be up to the keepers. We've got two really good keepers this years battling it out," he said. "We've got Chris Davis and Connor Hayes, who came down from Melbourne. He only played a couple of games last year, so this will be his first full season with us. "There'll be good competition for the goal keeping, which is really good. We've never really had that before." The Goats are set to be co-coached by Ricky Guihot and Tony Clancy for the 2022 season. The Australia Cup fixture is not the only Panorama game locked in for Saturday, with a game between the club's two third grade teams at 11am and a testimonial match for long-serving club member Brock Collins at 1pm. Orange clubs Waratahs and Barstoneworth United are also set to play their Australia Cup qualifying fixtures this Sunday, hosting Roselea and Thirroul Thunder respectively. Kick-off in the Goats' cup match is at 3pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/78001294-f72b-4ca3-bdf7-9f96e344c92b.JPG/r807_668_4662_2846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg