HE'S yet to get a taste of victory with Fouroeight from the gig but Tom Pay hopes that will change in Friday night's Group 3 Young Pacers Cup (2,480 metres). Fouroeight goes out from the back row in the $30,000 feature, with Pay making his ninth start on the gelding while regular driver and trainer Mat Rue continues his recovery from injury. With the way Fouroeight's been racing Pay is keen to race. "It's not often you get to drive in Group 3 races every day so I'm thankful for the opportunity," he said. "When Mat can't drive he asks me to step up to the plate a bit. The draw was never going to fancy us, but who knows in these races over 2,500m? If they get into a bit early and luck goes our way he can be there in the finish." And given the way that Fouroeight torched the Shirley Turnbull Memorial field on Boxing Day he's shown that he's still capable of a big sprint. "His run there sure proved he can do that," Pay said. "He had him tucked away on the fence and we'll be looking for a repeat of that. I'm sure he'll run a similar race. "He trialled really well on Monday, which was great for him. The track was a little bit off and he still ran 1:55 so he'll be ready to rip." Other Bathurst-trained horses lining up for the race will be The Mustang (Bernie Hewitt), Aphorism (Chris Frisby), Atomic Red (Steve Turnbull) and Ellmers Image (Amanda Turnbull). The question for the Bathurst runners is whether anyone can stop Jason Grimson's super duo of Ideal Dan and Doubtless Bay. Ideal Dan was fourth place in last year's lucrative Australian Pacing Gold Final while Doubtless Bay has been in brilliant form recently with a couple of Menangle Saturday victories. The Young Pacing Cup will get underway from 8.37pm on Friday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

