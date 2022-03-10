sport, local-sport,

ALEX Smith made a welcome return to the winners' list at the Bathurst Golf Club after a long absence, as his 42 points saw him lead the B grade field in last Thursday's stableford event. Harry Hailstone was second on a countback over Paul Knox after both players had 41 points while the demure Anthony Gibbs (25) was the scratch winner. Visitor Gary Blogg returned 43 points to win A grade over Steve Mann and the super long James Chapple after both players had 40 points. The scratch honours headed the way of James Hundy thanks to his one-under par. Jenny Murray had a very nice 40 points to win the women's division in a canter over Manor Cooper (35) and Anne Clifton (34) Hailstone and Lachlan Weal were the premiere 2BBB combination, firing 81 points in the aggregate to prevail by a shot over Chapple and Gibbs. Hundy and Dave Mansfield secured the scratch with 66 points. The course has been a bit of a magnet lately for visitors who have definitely made the trip to Bathurst count, last week it was Tim Johns claiming the Saturday A grade victory thanks to a score of +6. READ ALSO: CSU, Oberon and Orange United join Woodbridge Cup for season 2022 READ ALSO: Five Bathurst players named in Hockey NSW representative teams READ ALSO: Dave Conyers to help guide CSU's rugby talents for a 20th season He held off Cameron Richards (+5) and Steve Finnerty (+4), while the scratch went to Hundy on +2. Another visiting guest in Tim Kajons went home with the top prize in B grade courtesy of +4, while Mark Davis and James Gatt were only a shot away in the minor placings. The suave Mark Naylor took the scratch honours on -7. Paul Carver had the magic number of +4 to win C grade from Phil Pittaway (+3) and Simon Dundon (+2), while Ray Curtis was his usual classy self on the way to -12 and the scratch. Jo Jackson had a lovely score of +4 to win the women's event by four shots over Lousea Johnston. A big shout out to Simon Reynolds, who had a magical hole-in-one on the eighth. Indifferent weather saw only a small Sunday field, mind you it didn't deter Michael Begley who shot a massive 43 points to win convincingly over James Chapple and Bruno Rossitt (39 points).

