Bathurst is set to get in the spirit of autumn over the next few months, with the Autumn Colours program to feature a diverse roster of activities. Commencing with next Thursday's Theo Barker Memorial Lecture, the program will include local landmark tours, high teas, historical information sessions and the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail. Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the program has been running for 25 years, and presents a series of events popular among locals and visitors to the region. "Last year's program attracted 2100 visitors in a time where visitation had been stalled by COVID, so we look forward to a successful Autumn Colours program this year where in-person events are starting to resume in a big way," Cr Taylor said. "Putting the last two years aside, this program will hopefully attract visitors to a large cross-section of Bathurst's heritage assets which will, in turn, provide a welcome boost to our economy." Cr Taylor said the timing of the program is apt considering the summer period was largely affected by the Omicron wave. "People are still a bit shy about travelling overseas, so it's essential that we continue to attract tourism into the regions," he said. "Bathurst is the oldest inland city in Australia, so we have plenty of heritage assets that warrant further visitation." Abercrombie House owner Christopher Morgan, who has been involved with Autumn Colours since its inception, said program has the ability to satisfy local curiosity around heritage, as well as provide enough to engage tourists. "There's a host of funky walking tours inviting locals to take a deeper look behind the scenes, but it also delivers a great slice of product for visitors who want to go beyond simply observing aspects of our history," Mr Morgan said. "This delivers the stories that built the Bathurst community, as well as a welcome financial boost to the visitor economy." For a full program of events, visit www.bathurstregion.com.au.

