TRYING to stop Jack Trainor's Captn Me in the opening race of Wednesday night's Bathurst Paceway meeting was always going to be difficult - and challengers locking wheels didn't help the cause. Captn Me ($1.40 favourite) cruised to a win that was just about as easy as they come in the Gold Crown Carnival March 16-24 Pace (2,260 metres). Trainer-driver Trainor found the early lead with ease from gate two and had a comfortable time out in front with opening quarters of 31.1 and 30.5. Over the final 600m Mark Hewitt's A Dusty Dance ($6) continued to trail Trainor's leader and was soon joined by Nathan Turnbull and Bomani ($19). Bomani raced into the death seat but when Turnbull asked for a kick of speed on the turn for home he couldn't supply it and faded back. Unfortunately for Hewitt he locked his right wheel inside the left wheel of Turnbull's gig and it briefly held up the field as they tried to untangle. A Dusty Dance did well to uncouple herself and still race on for a runner-up finish but Captn Me was still in cruise mode as she won by 15 metres. Captn Me was first up after a two month break with no trial and with the way Wednesday's race panned out it proved to be the ideal return for the filly. It's the third straight win for Captn Me. "She's a pretty nice filly this one. She's first up from a little break so I didn't want to break the clock. It ended up going perfectly and she ran down the straight really nice," Trainor said. "She'll go into a few of the bigger races coming up so this was a good starting point tonight." Steve Turnbull's Joe's Redemption ($19) filled out the top three. It would be the start of a perfect night at Bathurst for Trainor as he won all four races he contested.

