Bathurst records a month of rain in a matter of days

ONLY one-third of the way into March, Bathurst has exceeded its long-term average rainfall figure. The average for March is 53.6 millimetres, but as of Thursday, 57.6mm had been recorded in the first ten days of the month at Bathurst Agricultural Station. The majority of the rain fell in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday, during which time 30.6mm had fallen. READ ALSO: Bathurst evades rain and flood threat, but caution still urged While the average has been surpassed, a significant amount of rain would have to fall later this month to set a new record. The current March rainfall record is 205.3mm, which was set nearly 100 years ago in 1926. According to Weatherzone, Bathurst has a good chance of receiving more rain early next week, with Tuesday most likely to bring showers.

