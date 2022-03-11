sport, local-sport,

FOUR finals spots sorted, one that's still up in the air. The pressure is on three teams in this Saturday's last round of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition to try and take the remaining finals spot, and most of the pressure will be felt by City Colts. Colts are the team currently defending that fifth spot on 41 points, and they only maintain that position ahead of ORC based on quotient. Then there's Centrals (36 points), who Colts play this weekend at Wade Park, who can potentially reach the finals if they win and ORC go down to Centennials Bulls. It would have been a race of just two teams had Colts managed to beat Rugby Union last round but that didn't eventuate. Colts skipper Russ Gardner said the team have found themselves in this situation by making a couple of ill-advised decisions and letting winning situations get away from them. However, he said it's not too late to turn that around. "We're confident with the way we're playing but we've unfortunately let ourselves down in a few keys moments in a couple of close games we've lost, which we shouldn't have," he said. "The confidence level is still there. We've had teams on the ropes but they've been able to get themselves out of those holes by playing well and by us not following bowling plans. "There's been the wrong shot selections at times too, which has seen us lose wickets in clumps as opposed to thinking more sensibly and waiting for the right moments. "Hopefully we'll learn from that and manage to execute not just this week but hopefully for more weeks to come as well." The reversion to a one-day format for the back end of the competition (due to COVID concerns) simply adds more pressure to the final round. "With it being a one-day comp now the best team on the day will win. There's no second innings or day two to recover and regroup. You've got to execute right through the day," Gardner said. "There's essentially four sessions and you've got to think about what you want to achieve over each of those sessions." Centrals have a mental edge over Colts going into this Saturday's match in Orange. The men in red completed a big comeback in their game against Colts earlier this season at Loco Oval, where a middle order capitulation from the hosts led to their demise. "It was a fifty-fifty game for us. We did really well in a couple of sessions, one with the ball before losing the second session. Then with the bat we did well in the second session but not so much the first," Gardner said. "You really need to be winning three of those four sessions if you're to win a match." Centrals are one of just two teams, along with Rugby Union, to go two from two over their most recent matches. Gardner expects a full strength Colts team to be available for the trip to Wade Park. The first four spots - occupied by Cavaliers, Rugby Union, St Pat's Old Boys and Orange City - are locked in and cannot change no matter the result from the last round. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

