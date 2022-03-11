news, local-news,

Graziers in the region are encouraged to sign up for a one-day workshop designed to put them in a position survive the next drought. Central Tablelands Landcare hopes to introduce adaptive planned grazing to more landholders and is inviting farmers who manage livestock to join the free workshop. The project is open to large and small-scale graziers who are eager to become more resilient in the face of drought and with interest to learn more about adaptive planned grazing, a key regenerative agricultural strategy. Land managers who use adaptive planned grazing effectively can quickly respond to climate, rainfall, and economic factors, providing opportunities to make the most of high/low livestock prices and adjust the stock density to make the most available feed. The workshop will feature presentations from experienced land managers, resource consulting services and holistic management trainers. People will leave the day with an understanding of how to estimate how much feed they have on pasture and adjust stock numbers accordingly. They will also learn the tools to see the land recover more quickly after being grazed and bounce back faster after drought. The Bathurst workshop will be held next week on Wednesday, March 16 from 10am to 4pm. Bathurst farmer Graeme Ross will host the workshop on his property. He has been a member of Landcare for more than a decade and has experienced the benefits of adaptive planned grazing first-hand. "I've been involved in rotationally grazing all my farming life. It's something that we know works, both profitably and environmentally if it's done well," Mr Ross said. He encouraged farmers to come along and learn about how they can incorporate the same techniques at their properties. For more information about the workshop, visit watershedlandcare/events or contact Corey Tatz on 0405 251 491 or via email: grazingfordrought@gmail.com. Other workshops will be held in Gulgong and Stuart Town on March 15 and 17. Tickets to the events can be found on the Landcare website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/44374732-ee9a-4b0d-ac81-4b8a48578318.JPG/r0_262_3666_2333_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg