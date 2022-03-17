news, local-news,

Female students in Bathurst are set to benefit from a state-wide initiative that will see free menstrual hygiene products made easily available in public schools. The $30 million program aims to ensure that all young women have access to pads and tampons, without having to stress about money or being caught off guard. headspace Bathurst has experienced first-hand the positive effects of offering free personal hygiene products, after receiving a dispenser from Share the Dignity over 12 months ago. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Smooth sailing ahead expected for cruise enthusiasts "It just seems like a no brainer ... I think they should be everywhere really," headspace community engagement officer Jake Byrne said. "Share the Dignity is an organisation that provides those vending machines free of cost to organisations that generally have a high traffic of people who might be needing free women's sanitary products. "We took the opportunity to get one and we're very glad that it's in use and providing a good service." It is expected that the program will have been rolled out to every public school in the state by June 30, 2022. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Bathurst Wholefood Co-op is celebrating 10 years in business This comes after the program was successfully piloted at 31 schools in the South Western Sydney and Dubbo regions. Bathurst woman, mother and former teacher Wendy Hastings said it's fantastic that someone has realised how beneficial this will be and implemented the idea. "As a woman [and] a former teacher it's absolutely a fantastic move by the government," Ms Hastings said. "As a privileged person, one never imagined that people didn't access them and it's only when you're actually working in schools that you think 'yeah, these kids don't have access' and that's the scariness." Ms Hastings said the initiative may also help destigmatize the menstrual cycle. ALSO MAKING NEWS: NRL match set to bolster local economy by $1 million It will also reduce the number of young women who stay at home when they have their period because they're embarrassed or can't afford to buy pads and tampons. "The idea that schools openly allow and make available personal hygiene products to young women is destigmatizing," Ms Hastings said. "It is normal, it's not funny, it's just what happens to a young woman as she grows into womanhood." The roll out is currently underway and the Department of Education is working with each school to discuss options for the location of the dispensers and facilitating installation through external contractors. The program aims to ensure that the education of young women is not affected by their period and that they feel comfortable continuing to participate in all aspects of school life.

