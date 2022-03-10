Western residents encouraged to remain vigilant with Japanese encephalitis

news, local-news,

Bathurst residents are being encouraged to remain vigilant and take steps to avoid mosquito bites, in wake of the rising number of Japanese encephalitis (JE) cases. Victoria announced that a man in his 60s died on February from the virus, while a past-mortem examination showed the cause of death for a man in his 70s from Griffith last month was also from the JE virus. The virus has been present in parts of far northern Australia since the 1990s including the Tiwi Islands and the top of Cape York in northern Australia, but the disease has never been recorded in people further south until recently. READ MORE: A Western NSW Local Health District spokesperson said people should take steps to avoid mosquito bites. "Our recent wet weather has led to high mosquito numbers, so we need our communities to be particularly vigilant and take steps to avoid mosquito bites," they said. "The best way to avoid potential infection is to avoid being bitten, particularly at dusk and dawn when we know mosquitoes are most active. "Also, people planning activities near waterways or where mosquitoes are present should be particularly cautious." The viral mosquito illness can also infect animals, as well as humans. "It has been confirmed in samples from a number of pig farms in regional NSW recently," the spokesperson said. "Less than one per cent of people infected with JE experience symptoms, which typically include fever, joint pain and rash. "Occasionally, JE can cause severe neurological illness with headache, convulsions and reduced consciousness. "The virus cannot be transmitted between humans, and it cannot be caught by eating pork or pig products." While health officials aren't 100 per cent sure why so many cases have popped up, it is thought to be because of the amount of water, and therefore mosquitoes, that are around.

