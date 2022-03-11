sport, local-sport,

FOR ORC captain Dave Sellers it's all about perspective. If you were to tell him at the start of the season that his Tigers would be in the mix for a finals appearance he would have been blown away. Knowing that they've blown expectations out of the water is what's kept ORC afloat over a tough back half of the season, where they've watched their finals chances slowly dwindle. But here they are at the last round against Centennials Bulls where a big margin of victory could see them leap over City Colts into the remaining finals spot. At the same time Colts will be going up against the third side still in the finals race, Centrals. "If you look at just our last six to seven weeks you could say it's been disappointing but at the start of the year we had a few chats where we talked about wanting to win one or two games," Sellers said. "To have destiny in our hands at this point means it's already been a successful year. We'll gain a lot out of this year no matter what. "Although the last few weeks haven't been great we've at least given ourselves opportunities in all our games. We've just dropped off over five to 10 overs periods at times, which I think is just an experience thing." ORC beat Bulls in their two-day contest earlier in the season at George Park 1 but now they'll look to do so in the 40 over arena. Sellers smashed 103 in that win - 70 of which came in boundaries. However, Sellers is expecting a resurgent Bulls side who are still playing for an opportunity to avoid the wooden spoon. "You saw Kyle [Aubin] get 100 last week and Kurt Toole's been great all year," he said. "The nature of the 40 over game means you only need one bloke to get out there and put on a score or someone to take a few wickets and that can win you the game. "We were 5-15 last week so we really have to play a lot better this week." Hamish Siegert's rescue effort proved to be enough to get ORC home from a tough situation last week against Bathurst City, demonstrating Sellers' point that individual moments of brilliance can get a team home in the shorter format. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/0f700f42-391a-40a6-b84b-ef11430fba67.jpg/r1301_937_5192_3135_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg