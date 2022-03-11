news, local-news,

A new video production set for release in the coming weeks has brought a host of local creatives together for a costume-heavy ball full of fright. Monster's Ball, the latest co-production between Sam English's Broken Banjo Productions and Greer Films, brings a host of spooky characters together, including zombies, ghost and scarecrows, for a short film full of fanciful fear. The short film follows the pair's last collaboration, DayDreamin', which was released in late 2020, and was originally meant to be released in time for Halloween last year, but was delayed due to the last COVID-19 lockdown. READ ALSO: After 22 years the local prostate cancer support group may call it quits Mr English said the film is expected to be out by mid-April. "We've got all kinds of nightmarish characters involved in this video, there's zombies, ghosts, gods and we've even added some creepy circus folk," he said. "Most of the footage was shot at Logan Brae, but we also did some filming at the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon, Vanessa Pringle Floral Designs and the Bathurst Cemetery." Mr English said he jumped at the opportunity to work alongside Greer Films again after DayDreamin' proved to be an enjoyable production. READ ALSO: Bathurst Writers' and Readers' Festival to return in late May "It was something new and different for both of us, so we definitely wanted to do something else together," he said. "Dave Webb has provided the music for the film again, and I feel the community will get an absolute thrill out of it." Greer Films co-owner Pat Greer said while the production had its fair share of challenges, he's happy the process proved successful at pushing the creative envelope. "The filming took place in two separate blocks: November last year and last month: and it involved everything from directing 70 people at once to smaller group shots," Mr Greer said. "We learnt a lot from Monster's Ball, it certainly required us to step outside our comfort zone." Mr Greer said the biggest challenge was shooting at night, as it required a more technically concise approach to filming. "We had to reinvest in terms of our equipment to make sure we'd be able to produce a high-quality result," he said. READ ALSO: Australian musician Mitch Grainger to tour Central West in late March "There was a lot of stuff in our arsenal that came in handy, such as illuminated strip lights, but the weather was certainly a challenge during both shoots, as it was cold and damp. "The filming went into the wee hours of the morning both times, and required plenty of multiple takes, but I'm a perfectionist when it comes to producing video, and there's so much more to the process than 'point and shoot'. "The cast did exceptionally well, and the finished product will be worth the wait." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/e3c757be-3a4d-4769-8d61-9d94cdb15e6e.jpg/r281_218_1916_1142_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg