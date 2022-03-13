news, local-news,

From delivering babies in emergency situations to locking up and feeding someone's bird before they go to hospital, Chris Hadson has experienced it all. After serving the Bathurst community as a paramedic for over three decades, Mr Hadson's time with the local Ambulance Station has come to an end. Mr Hadson spent just over 32 years working as a paramedic for the Bathurst Ambulance Station and has made some lifelong friends in that time. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "There were lots of good times in it," he said. "Over the 32 years Bathurst has always been my home station, I was one of the lucky few who got sent here for probation and I actually stayed here for the entire time." Mr Hadson didn't begin his career as a paramedic until he was 29, having worked as a mechanic for around 12 years beforehand. His career change was prompted by the desire to try something new, and when he noticed an advertisement for more paramedics Mr Hadson jumped at the chance. "My mum came from a nursing background and she was pretty stocked when I applied for the job," he said. After completing his probation in 1989, Mr Hadson was offered a job and he hasn't looked back. A lot has changed in the paramedics field over 32 years. Technology has evolved, a university degree is now required prior to working in the field and the vehicles used are much better equip for emergency situations. "The equipment that they've got these days; the hydraulic stretchers and things like that, we never had anything like that back in our day," he said. "Another good thing that came in was the helicopter ... even major highway trauma where they just land the helo, it's a great help to what we do. "The stuff they carry in the helos, they can do everything on the side of the road." Looking back, it's been a rollercoaster of emotions but Mr Hadson has enjoyed his time as a paramedic. From helping save people's lives to bringing new life into the world, and even nurturing the paramedic students during their probation periods, everyday brought with it something new. "Another rewarding thing is after you've had someone with a cardiac arrest or something and you can actually meet them afterwards and think 'well you're still here now because we've done our job really well'," Mr Hadson said. "You had your good days and bad days but I've worked with some fantastic people down there and I've made some great friends for life." After a farewell dinner on Saturday, Mr Hadson will now embark on a new journey - retirement. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/ec0786d8-7bd4-4459-bd72-e358619b1e1e.JPG/r0_128_3546_2131_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg