Panorama Platypi can claim the Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL) open's minor premiership on Saturday, but first it must overcame Castlereagh Cougars and a massive seven hour round trip. Platypi are headed to Gulargambone for the final match of the regular season, with a chance to win its first ever WWRL minor premiership. Platypi coach Kevin Grimshaw said a win is crucial to make sure his team confirms the minor premiership. "It'll be the first time the senior girls have gone for the minor premiership in the footy," he said. READ MORE: "They're all talking about it. To wrap up the minor premiership, it's beneficial for us to win it, to confirm it. Otherwise, if Woodbridge win, they'll be equal with us on points and it'll be down to for and against and there's is better. "Woodbridge had a good win against Castlereagh last weekend. I went up to watch it and they beat them about 40." With such a big trip and so much on the line, Grimshaw is expecting a tough match on Saturday. "It's a long trip, actually," he said. "It'll be interesting to see how the girls travel that far. It'll be a good tester for them, let alone play the footy. "If you're not use to travelling and playing footy, it's tough. I know the rugby union girls are use to going to Dubbo, so hopefully that'll be good for them." Grimshaw said the match will be a good test, considering they haven't played in almost two weeks. "I'm not sure what the team line-up will be because they haven't played in two weeks," he said. "We train Friday, so we'll find out then who's on the road trip and who's not because I know there's a lot of other things going on, as far as sport goes." Sunday's match was originally scheduled to take place at Coonamble, however, due to ground availability, the match was slightly south to Gulargambone. Panorama will be active in all junior grades as well - under 13s, under 15s, under 17s and under 19s. The opens match between Panorama Platypi and Castlereagh Cougars is set to kick-off at 2.30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

