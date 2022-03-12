With petrol prices in Bathurst hovering around $2 per litre, it is time to review what is the latest on Electric Vehicles (EVs). Not only are EVs cheaper to run and maintain, but they reduce air and noise pollution. In a world where Australia imports most of its petrol, often from some pretty dubious governments, energy independence would be a huge step forward for national security. While eastern Australia is slowly recovering from massive floods, converting our national fleet to renewable energy would reduce the climate emergency. But, with all its renewable energy potential, Australia is moving slowly. Fifty-four per cent of new vehicles sold in Norway are electric, but in Australia that figure is less than two per cent. Australian companies are becoming involved. The NRMA has been installing recharging facilities across NSW. Australian start-up, Tritium DCFC is a major global manufacturer of recharging facilities, with a massive factory in Tennessee manufacturing up to 30,000 charging stations a year. But if you wanted even better news, the first bi-directional batteries in electric cars are finally arriving in Australia. These car batteries can be charged from home at times when power is plentiful and cheap, but feed back into the household at peak times when power is expensive. This technology would be saving households money and helping to stabilise the grid. Community groups have been getting into the act. The Good Car Company imports second-hand electric vehicles from Japan and then organises bulk purchases with local groups to keep prices down and to reduce the paperwork for its customers. Local government has an important role, too. Bathurst Regional Council purchased its first fully electric vehicle, a Hyundai Kona, this year. This is important because when governments buy EVs and turn them over after a few years they are contributing to a growing second-hand market. The council has also been active in developing charging sites in some key areas around the city, including the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, National Motor Racing Museum and Ribbon Gang Lane. But for most of us EVs are still too expensive. Prices won't fall until the market grows. Governments could help by reducing some of the charges and transitioning their own fleets. NSW has started. It plans to transition its entire public bus fleet to electric buses made in Australia by 2030. Its first buses are being built by Dennings at St Marys. It is removing sales tax on some EVs and expanding the state's charging system. But the Federal government is dragging the chain. Too many of us remember all the silly talk before the last election about EVs ruining the week-end. Their heart isn't in it!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/f2244fbf-9cb1-4ec6-8036-b76d226a6c13.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg