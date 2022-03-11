Glenray receives welcome donation from Cleary Fairbrother Property

community,

Glenray Industries has been the delightful recipient of a recent donation from Cleary Fairbrother Property as part of their new Giving Back to Bathurst initiative. READ ALSO: Australian musician Mitch Grainger to tour Central West in late March Lifestyle and Learning manager Tammy Small said the donation will help Glenray run engaging programs for people living with a disability through the Lifestyle and Learning Centre. "This donation has helped us to get more sports equipment and expand the resources for our cooking program," Ms Small said. READ ALSO: Bathurst Writers' and Readers' Festival to return in late May Cleary Fairbrother Property has recently created a new program supporting local not for profit groups through donations from their vendors. "We are hearing great feedback both from our vendors and the local not for profits that have received donations," Sandy Fairbrother principal Jay Cleary said.

